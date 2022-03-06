Community viewpoint: GO Virginia initiatives supporting talent pathways and economic growth

As the nation settles into the post-pandemic reality, where now we are trying to understand the root cause of the “Great Resignation” and wrestle with the impacts of inflation and supply chain disruption, we find ourselves wondering how we are going to fix this — the economy, the worker shortage and education gaps.

Herein lies the opportunity for Virginia — an opportunity to invest in innovation and regional partnerships. And the good news is we already have a mechanism in place that is producing results. Established in 2017, GO Virginia has been supporting regions across the commonwealth, validating public and private sector partnerships by resourcing strategic projects that drive high-skill, high-wage job creation. GO Virginia Region 3, which includes 15 localities across Southern Virginia, has certainly been the beneficiary of this investment.

Even before the pandemic, the data for Region 3 painted a challenging picture. Our existing workforce was aging and shrinking. Highly skilled workers were leaving the region for better opportunities and the businesses employing these workers were following. In their first Growth and Diversification Plan, GO Virginia Region 3 leaders identified the critical need for retaining, training and developing a highly qualified workforce in order to strengthen and grow the region’s economy.

In 2018, education stakeholders seized the opportunity to align regional talent development efforts with economic development in areas where substantial activity and competitive advantage already existed. With funding from GO Virginia, Region 3 partners developed Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers — GO TEC — a collaborative hub-and-spoke program administered by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research that builds strategic talent pipelines from K-12 to higher education. Starting in middle school, GO TEC engages students in Career Connection labs using hands-on learning in high-demand career pathways such as precision machining; welding; IT and cybersecurity; robotics and automation; mechatronics; and advanced materials. These students continue skill development during high school through career and technical education programs and dual enrollment courses where they receive credit from one of Virginia’s 23 community colleges. Students have the opportunity to graduate with industry certifications, making them job-ready as soon as they receive their high school diploma. They also have the option of continuing their education to earn postsecondary degrees in the targeted pathways.

Four years later, GO TEC labs are in 17 middle schools across Southern Virginia with planned expansion to Southwest Virginia and the greater Hampton Roads regions. Over 7,000 middle school students are using welding simulators, programming Raspberry Pis and fabricating parts. Working together, education partners and businesses have aligned efforts, creating scale (imagine a bigger funnel) and a clear skill-development pathway. Ultimately, GO TEC is providing new and expanding industries in targeted traded sectors with ready-to-hire skilled workers. And this talent pathway sells. Our economic developers are showcasing the GO TEC talent pathways and have landed Morgan Olson, Tyson, Walraven, AeroFarms and Staunton River Plastics, creating over 1,400 new jobs. Existing businesses, such as Ten Oaks, Microsoft, Intertape Polymer Group and YakAttack are expanding as well, adding over 250 jobs.

While GO TEC will drive enthusiasm and enrollment in strategic CTE programs, skill preparation is not enough. With additional support from GO Virginia, IALR worked with Region 3 to launch ExperienceWorks, a systems approach that runs in parallel with GO TEC, aligning existing career development programs, adding capacity and providing employers with multiple opportunities to engage with students. Employers are supporting Career Expo events, mock interview days, sector-focused camps, teacher externships and work-based learning — job shadowing, internships and apprenticeships. ExperienceWorks is designed to scale efforts, with a vision of providing 100% of high school graduates with access to a high-quality WBL experience and creating a sustained pathway that connects employers to their emerging workforce.

Region 3 partners have created a proven playbook and we are working with other GO Virginia regions to adopt and scale the GO TEC model, and implement their version of the ExperienceWorks framework. With current state budget surpluses, now is the time to invest wisely through GO Virginia in these sorts of programs to ensure we have the pipeline of talent ready to work in the industries of the future.

Brown, Ph.D., is the director of advanced learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.