Community viewpoint: 'God be with us'

“God be with us” is a phrase I heard from one of the PGA officials on a past weekend as I watched the last few holes of a tournament being played in Texas as he was paying a tribute to the victims and families of the tragedy which occurred at one of their public schools.

No doubt, he was expressing a desire for divine help with the unrighteous and sometimes unthinkable acts which are so frequently plaguing our society and destroying innocent lives.

But, as I speak with local individuals, sometimes expressing the same sentiments “God be with us” I have to ask, which god?

Danville has been deemed for many years “the city of churches” because of the many numerical places of worship within the city, and although that may sound like a good thing to be recognized for, in reality, it is the worst. It only proves the enormous amount of division within the city of Danville.

The majority claim to believe in the one true God revealed in the Bible, but, they are divided over manmade designations and doctrines such as Pentecostal, Baptist, Methodist, Lutheran, Presbyterian, Catholic, Jehovah’s Witness, Seventh Day Adventist, Mormon, Wesleyan and more.

And then there are divisions within the divisions when some don’t want to be associated with the actual doctrine they hold they will designate themselves by other names such as community church, hope church, faith church, mercy church, grace church, cowboy church or lighthouse church.

Now, due to lack of space, I will keep this short and simple. I would like consideration to be given to one passage of scripture: 2 John 1:9, Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son. If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.

This plainly affirms that the one true God, revealed throughout the Holy Bible, the Father of all creation and His only begotten Son who was sacrificed for the sins of the world, is not with any of those aforementioned “faiths” (the Bible speaks of but one faith, Ephesians 4:5), who are all teaching different manmade doctrines (making their worship vain Matt 15:9).

When true Christians (Acts 11:26) simply desire to study the Bible with them wanting to promote the unity for which Jesus faithfully prayed for among His believers (John, 17:20-21), they are met with hostility and rejected.

So, when tragedy strikes and they plead “God be with us” and even when they make statements to others suffering through tragedies such as “our thoughts and prayers are with you” I cannot help but question their sincerity and again ask, what god are you praying too? And given the information we have, why would anyone really expect the one true God revealed throughout the Bible to adhere to a people who constantly reject His word and why should they expect things to get better?

Peter 1:24, Because I have called, and ye refused; I have stretched out my hand, and no man regarded. But ye have set at nought all my counsel, and would none of my reproof. I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock when your fear cometh.

McMinnis, a resident of Danville, is a member of the church of Christ meeting with the congregation assembling in Martinsville.