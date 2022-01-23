COMMUNITY VIEWPOINT: Let’s make the commonwealth the gold standard in trade-based commerce

FRANK RUFF AND MIKE LIGON

For the last two years it has issued rankings (2019 and 2021), CNBC has named Virginia the best state to do business. Kudos in particular go to our educational system and workforce according to the network, and we must keep investing in both.

To make the Old Dominion even more attractive to companies seeking to expand, though, we must have more sites with prepared utilities, power generation, broadband and transportation connections. We must also recognize through strategic budgeting and legislation the value of international trade to the commonwealth.

Let’s start with sites. Over the past few years, Virginia has lost out on over $75 billion in capital investment projects, more than $290 million in potential state revenue and over 40,000 direct jobs because we lacked shovel-ready sites or existing buildings. These deficiencies hurt when consultants seek locations where construction can be completed in 12-18 months.

Fortunately, we do not lack options. In 2019, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and a trio of top engineering firms analyzed more than 450 development sites for cost, technical feasibility and available workforce. Virginia has the best site intelligence of any state now but not the money to prepare them for suitors. Fortunately, Gov. Ralph Northam, in his final budget recommendation, included $150 million for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. As natives and residents of Southern Virginia, where land is plentiful but opportunity in short supply, we cannot imagine a better investment for our overall economy.

We need this just to compete. In May, Georgia and a development authority in Savannah bought a megasite for $62 million. North Carolina recently used $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds for site development. If our southern neighbors can step up to the plate, surely our state, “the best to do business,” can too.

With more sites and the highways and rail lines to reach them, Virginia can take full advantage of the significant enhancements we have made in port infrastructure and harbor channel deepening. The Port of Virginia is outperforming its competitors, attracting the attention of companies wanting to improve their supply chains. Offshore wind interests, like Dominion Energy, Orsted and Siemens Gamesa, are signing leases on vacant property at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal. More supply chain firms are coming for this nascent industry that boasts well-paying trade jobs, to service not just the largest windfarm on the East Coast, Dominion Energy’s 27 miles off Virginia Beach, but others on the East Coast that likewise await a federal green light.

Other nations are looking to America to manufacture goods, especially ones that the pandemic has highlighted, like pharmaceuticals, PPE and medical devices and supplies. The Shenandoah Valley, Southside and Roanoke/New River/Lynchburg, among other regions, are eager for new industry and export markets and hope legislators statewide will fund our International Trade Plan, the brainchild of a 2019 bi-partisan commission.

In his budget, Northam included $4.6 million in the first year of the biennium and $8.1 million in the second to fully fund the ITP. We encourage Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose business bona fides are well established, and the General Assembly, to unite around our natural and manmade advantages and provide the dollars necessary to make the promises of the ITP a reality. With the country’s 12th largest population and 13th biggest gross state product, Virginia should not be 41st and 44th in the nation in exports per capita and exports as a share of GSP, respectively, not to mention the import and value-add opportunities that the ITP encourages and available sites afford.

Let’s make the commonwealth the gold standard in trade-oriented commerce. Along with The Virginia Maritime Association and the Advisory Committee on International Trade, we urge all Virginians, from Crystal City to Chesapeake and from Chesterfield to Cumberland Gap, to join us.

Ruff, R-Clarksville, is a state Senator representing parts of the Dan River Region. Ligon is retired vice president of Universal Corporation and a member of the Virginia Advisory Committee on International Trade.