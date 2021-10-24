Community viewpoint: Let’s trust the American people to build the economy again

Democrats in Congress recently voted to raise the nation’s credit limit by $480 billion with no reductions in current or future spending, or any inclusion of measures that will place the nation on a path toward fiscal stability. This blank check approach to spending our hard-earned tax dollars is inexcusable and exemplifies the continued reckless and irresponsible actions of those in Washington who want to take us down the path toward socialist/communist government control of all facets of our society.
Not only is America plunging even further into debt, but we are also suffering from 40-year high levels of inflation which are a hidden tax on those who can least afford it. Overall, the cost of the things we need is up by 5.4% with essentials like gas and groceries soaring even higher. For a family with $50,000 annual income, this is a $2,700 reduction in purchasing power — essentially a huge new “tax” for which no benefit is received. For a family with $100,000 annual income, the reduction in purchasing power is $5,400.
Meanwhile, we are living under constant fear of the next freedom-taking, job-killing COVID mandate. Health care heroes are being fired, threatening the availability of key medical services to those who need it most. Goods are stranded outside of ports due to Biden-caused labor shortages, primarily his COVID policies and his insistence on continuing to pay people not to work. Even the mail is not being delivered on time because of these bad public policy decisions made in the name of COVID.
Yet, Speaker Pelosi and President Biden are wasting no time in their efforts to pass yet another massive spending bill full of policies that will hurt our economy, particularly at the expense of the families and small businesses that make our communities thrive. If the Democrats get their way, unions, open borders, woke culture policies in schools, IRS agents and the leftist “Green New Deal” will be given priority ahead of the American people.
The so-called “Build Back Better” plan is filled with dangerous priorities and damaging policies driven by the most extreme liberal special interest groups. Here is a sample of just 12 of the bad policy proposals the Pelosi-Biden team want to force upon Americans:
1. Imposes severe OSHA penalties on businesses that fail to implement their unconstitutional vaccine mandates of as much as $700,000 per violation.
2. Creates a federally funded climate police called the Civilian Climate Corps.
3. Maintains welfare benefits without any work requirements for able-bodied adults at a time when we have over 10 million job openings.
4. Subsidizes union dues and gives union bosses free reign to subject small business owners to a 900% increase on Fair Labor Standards Act Penalties.
5. Requires pre-K staff to have a college degree and diminishes faith-based child care — forcing parents to move their children from private, in-home daycares, to the government controlled public school system.
6. Grants amnesty to 8 million illegal aliens at a cost of around $100 billion.
7. Forces schools to purchase and serve “culturally appropriate foods” for lunch to the tune of $643 million for taxpayers.
8. Gives $222 billion in tax credits to wealthy Americans who can already afford to purchase electric vehicles.
9. Creates a $4 billion slush fund for left-wing grassroots organizations to fix so-called “racist” roads and bridges.
10. Imposes a higher capital gains tax rate on family businesses and farms and cuts the death tax exemption in half.
11. Mandates that taxpayers pay for abortions by eliminating the Hyde Amendment.
12. Arms the IRS with $80 billion to hire 87,000 new agents to track any financial transaction or bank account of $600 or greater.
This “Dirty Dozen” of bad ideas is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the proposed massive expansion of government oppression and intrusion into every area of our lives. President Reagan often reminded us that the nine most terrifying words in the English language were, “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” And make no mistake that a vote for this bill is a vote against freedom and prosperity in America.
Our economy needs to be able to get back to work without the burden of higher taxes, more regulations or harmful Washington mandates. Only then will American workers, families and businesses return to the strong position they enjoyed before the self-inflicted economic wounds of shutdowns, vaccine mandates and terminations, paying people not to work, massive government spending, rapid inflation, supply chain depletions, attacks on energy, climate and environmental extremism, open borders and putting criminals ahead of victims and law enforcement.
The American people are resilient. If big government gets out of their way, they can and will rebuild. Congress has a moral responsibility to restore fiscal sanity, stop wasting hard-earned taxpayer money, and stop lying about the enormous costs of President Biden’s radical socialist agenda.
Good, R-5th District, represents Danville and Pittsylvania County in the U.S. House of Representatives.