Community viewpoint: Let’s trust the American people to build the economy again

Democrats in Congress recently voted to raise the nation’s credit limit by $480 billion with no reductions in current or future spending, or any inclusion of measures that will place the nation on a path toward fiscal stability. This blank check approach to spending our hard-earned tax dollars is inexcusable and exemplifies the continued reckless and irresponsible actions of those in Washington who want to take us down the path toward socialist/communist government control of all facets of our society.

Not only is America plunging even further into debt, but we are also suffering from 40-year high levels of inflation which are a hidden tax on those who can least afford it. Overall, the cost of the things we need is up by 5.4% with essentials like gas and groceries soaring even higher. For a family with $50,000 annual income, this is a $2,700 reduction in purchasing power — essentially a huge new “tax” for which no benefit is received. For a family with $100,000 annual income, the reduction in purchasing power is $5,400.