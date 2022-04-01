Community viewpoint: Proliferation of illegal games a problem regulating skill games can solve

Illegal games and the places that run them are a scourge to Pittsylvania and other counties.

The backroom parlors that offer wall-to-wall illegal games must be shut down, just as county officials suggest.

But those games, usually illegal Video Game Terminals (VGTs), should not be confused with legal skill games. VGTs are slot machines where the owner of the machine controls the payout. A skill game is different, because you cannot set the payout level and a player can win every time. These illegal gambling halls should not be mixed up with places that have a few skill games to supplement their income. Think restaurants, bars, convenience stores and truck stops, like the ones I run.

Unfortunately, a year ago the spread of illegal games was not a problem. Virginia regulated skill games and in return, received $140 million from taxing the machines. The games were a lifesaver for businesses struggling during the pandemic. Some said if it had not been for skill games, they would have permanently closed their doors.

Then, on July 1, 2021, the state decided not to continue regulating skill games. After that, three things happened. One, small businesses lost a vital source of revenue and staggered along making ends meet. Two, the state started missing out on millions of dollars that it could have used for education and other important needs. Three, a mushrooming of illegal games began popping up all across the commonwealth.

This proliferation is detrimental for this county and all of Virginia. I went to court against the state last year because I believe its actions, and then its lack of follow up enforcement against illegal games, are harming businesses and the state.

From my NASCAR racing days, I know how important it is that all the parts of a car are in good condition, making sure it runs smoothly. You could say the same about small businesses and skill games. So much goes into a small business making it these days as prices continue to go up, supply chains break down and staff positions go unfilled. Every dime is important. Skill games are one part of helping to keep many small business on track and successful.

Naysayers try and lump all the games into the same category, but that is not the case. In fact, the temporary outcome of the lawsuit I filed on behalf of my business and other Virginia small businesses was an injunction that started in December and allows legal skill games to operate again. This only applies to locations that were previously registered with the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

As for the legal games, the outcome of the injunction has been extremely positive. At my truck stops, the number of patrons instantly went up when the games were turned back on. People come in to play the games, and in turn, spend money on food and beverages. We see patrons we had not seen since we turned off the games.

I will have my day in court on May 18 and I am optimistic the judge will see how wrongheaded the commonwealth was to end the regulation of skill games. In the meantime, lawmakers that support small business are working on legislation that would regulate skill games again and create a new tax on the machines with revenue going to the state.

I applaud this effort. Regulation would strengthen Virginia businesses and the state coffers. It also would stop the spread of illegal VGTs posing as skill games. They don’t help small businesses. The legislation would rid the commonwealth of VGTs and make certain only legal, taxed skill games are being played in locations.

Communities across the commonwealth are struggling with the escalation of illegal games. We can stop that now through new regulation of legal skill games and enforcement shutting down illegal VGTs.