Community viewpoint: Representative unworthy of his office

The Register has done us all a great favor a couple of weeks ago in exposing the grift of Representative Bob Good.

The oxymoronically named Good has shown himself to be unworthy of the office he holds from the very day he took the job.

While insisting how much he loves his Pittsylvania constituents, Good has refused to open a local office in Danville — something that every representative, Democrat or Republican, has done in the 42 years of my having lived in this area.

If he loves us so much, where is the office? Why must we drive 65 miles to an office conveniently (for Good) located in Campbell County?

This “mobile office” stuff doesn’t cut it: smoke and mirrors to confound and retard earnest relations with our people.

Good sheds great crocodile tears about the unborn. As a former member of the unborn community, I appreciate his “concern” for my earlier status. Now that I am of the born community, I would appreciate Good’s attention directed to us.

Supporting greater availability of gun silencers does not promote our general welfare, to say the least. Good has furthermore voted “nay” on every single piece of legislation that would indeed make life easier and more just for me and his other constituents. If life is so precious, where are the programs for education, health and welfare for those of us in the “born” community? Good votes “nay” — so much for his sincere concern.

A while ago, Good, rejoicing at the fact that he ranks at the bottom of effective legislators, remarked that his job was not to work with Democrats, but to oppose them. Our representative is ignorant as to the very fundamental purpose of his work in Washington.

The Founding Fathers set as a basic premise of our government the concept of compromise. It is written into almost every line of the Constitution. The Founders feared most the development of faction — i.e. the divisive phenomenon of ideology which cripples all functional government.

Good is the beau-ideal of faction: any suggestion from colleagues not in his party meets with a knee-jerk “nay” vote, including popular, sensible gun control legislation. He is so obsessed with promoting his ideology, that his service to the members of his district is reduced to nil.

He does like to pose for pictures with hardy visitors who are able to make the trek to his remote and distant office, however.

Speaking of ideology, Good has consistently aligned himself with the cabal of the absurd wing of Congress: pistol-totin’ Marjorie Taylor Green, teen heart-throb Matt Gaetz and others of their ilk who promote a wildly discredited (criminal) lie of a rigged election. Good’s continued support of those who excuse the fascist assault on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should result in his expulsion from Congress, having violated repeatedly the 14th Amendment (section three). If there were any representatives with a spine left in Congress, Good would have been gone long ago.

Good is unworthy of his office; he has refused to represent the people of the 5th District in an honorable and inclusive way. He seeks to promote a private ideology that is divisive, and has no place in this, or any, Congressional District. He serves no one but himself and his narrow circle of cronies.

He is an embarrassment to his constituents and to the best political traditions of the United States.