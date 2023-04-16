From picket signs to picking presidents, that’s how I think of the life of Apostle Lawrence G. Campbell.

In the early 1960s, we could only protest with picket signs because Blacks could not vote. We had no choice of presidents. The city of Danville was known worldwide as one of the most racist cities in America. Bishop Campbell, along with his wife, Gloria, and a few of the ministers of Pittsylvania County, decided enough is enough and that they needed to make things equal for Black people. Danville was separated at the courthouse, restaurants, movie theaters and the transit system. We couldn’t even shop on the main floor of a department store.

As a young man from the Danville “projects,” who was preaching on the streets of Danville — in the alleys and in the fields — and working an hourly wage job, Campbell decided to make a change. He was thrown out of the courthouse and suffered so much abuse at the hands of the police force, including the chief of police, for doing so.

On June 10, 1963 (which became known as “Bloody Monday”) his wife and other members of his church were beaten by deputized garbage collectors adjacent to City Hall. The High Street Baptist Church, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited on three different occasions, was attacked by white people for having mass meetings. We had segregated schools, used books and could not even go to a public library and read a book. Bishop Campbell opened all of these doors so Blacks could be equal citizens and participants in our society. We couldn’t even attend Averett College or Stratford College. We had to use the basement of the hospital. Do you know how many Black people went without medical care, suffered and died because of segregation?

There were neighborhoods that we couldn’t live in.

My father, Eugene Duke Bennett, became a very good friend of Bishop Campbell and was a bails bondsman for the city of Danville. He promised Campbell that if he protested, he would support him all the way. He dedicated his money and resources to bail out all demonstrators who were arrested. Thank God we had two attorneys: Ruth Harvey Charity and Jerry L. Williams Sr. Thank God for the few Black churches and few Black ministers that were willing to participate in the civil rights movement, including High Street Baptist Church, Bibleway Church and Pittsylvania County’s Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. H.G. McGhee.

Bishop Campbell was never afraid. He put his life on the line, his career on the line, his family members’ lives on the line. He lived to see many of the changes for which he had fought. In 1988, Campbell was appointed to the Danville School Board and became the first Black chairman of the board. He went from picket signs to picking presidents. He was born in segregation when Blacks could not vote, but before he died, he witnessed the election of the first Black president. Out of his church, came the mayor, a city councilman, the city treasurer, commissioners and board members.

As president of the NAACP, I can say that we have come a long way but we still have a long way to go. Thank God for the 93 years of Apostle Lawrence G. Campbell and what he did for the city of Danville.

On June 10 of this year, in honor of the 60th anniversary of Bloody Monday, the Danville Branch of the NAACP will be hosting a commemoration of his life and legacy at the Family Life Center on East Thomas Street.