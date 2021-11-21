Community viewpoint: Understanding the U.S. economy

In addition, once a ship is unloaded, the goods must be trucked off the docks. Consider what California has done to make that a greater challenge.

In part, this is caused by a California law which requires that all trucks must be 2011 or newer; and a law which effectively prohibits owner-operator truckers. These two factors have reduced not only the number of trucks serving the ports but, in addition, the hours they are willing to come for loads. On top of these issues, trucking firms in California are not investing in new trucks because California has a law making all trucks that burn fuel illegal in 2035. With new tractor trailers running as much as a $250,000, companies understand they have to get many years of service from them.

Energy

One of our greatest assets is that Americans have had options of how best to build their lives and businesses using the assets available as wisely as possible. Our success has driven the world’s economy to make it better for all. Biden and his associates have concluded having options is not good.