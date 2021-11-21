Community viewpoint: Understanding the U.S. economy

President Joe Biden either does not understand or care about the damage that he has done to the American economy.
Whenever he speaks about economic issues, he gives us a better understanding of how out of touch he is. The greatest question I wonder about is this: Are his actions caused by his lack of understanding of economics, or is his “build back better” plan an effort to destroy our current economy in order to rise from those ashes a government-controlled economy more like the Chinese economy. You decide. Consider these points.
Fuel prices
When confronted by reporters about gas prices, he deflects the issue by responding that you should be glad you are not paying $5 prices like California. He ignores the underlying fact that the prices of fuel started rising when he stopped the pipeline from Canada. Likewise, his executive order that bars natural gas from government land.
These two issues were the basis of worldwide fuel prices dropping over the last several years. When Middle Eastern and Russian governments understood that the U.S. was no longer going to control prices, they started raising prices. This affects not just gasoline prices for you. It also affects diesel prices for truckers, which is a driving factor in inflation of everything you use.
Inflation
Biden and his spokespeople have told us repeatedly that the current jump of inflation is temporary. Leading people to believe that prices will start to fall next year. How and why?
What I think they mean is that the increases will slow down; but why should they? OPEC is now back in charge of fuel prices. Higher wages will force every business that has not yet raised prices to raise theirs. Inflation has already forced a rise in Social Security (however, not enough to match inflation). The same dynamics will force increases in every poverty program.
Supply chain
Biden believes that of the inflation problem is caused by the inability to keep the store shelves stocked. This is a part of the problem; but why? The president believes it is because the economy is so strong. The fact is that there are several issues at play. For many months, the federal government was paying many dollars to the unemployed in addition to state unemployment dollars.
This caused two things to happen. First, it meant in some cases it harmed the family’s income to even look for work. Without workers, businesses could not provide services or manufacture products. Second, it meant households had money and could, therefore, buy those products that were available. Third, merchants, knowing that replacement stock would be more expensive when they arrived, started raising prices in anticipation of those new prices.
The president was made aware of over 150 cargo ships that were simply waiting off the coast of California to be unloaded. He, therefore, thought he could solve the problem with an executive order for the ports to unload ships around the clock rather than just one shift a day. The Longshoremen Union was not happy. They begrudgingly have tried to increase, however, a couple of problems have arisen. You can pay overtime, but you cannot expect the same workers to work 24 hours every day. They too have to find and train the workers needed.
In addition, once a ship is unloaded, the goods must be trucked off the docks. Consider what California has done to make that a greater challenge.
In part, this is caused by a California law which requires that all trucks must be 2011 or newer; and a law which effectively prohibits owner-operator truckers. These two factors have reduced not only the number of trucks serving the ports but, in addition, the hours they are willing to come for loads. On top of these issues, trucking firms in California are not investing in new trucks because California has a law making all trucks that burn fuel illegal in 2035. With new tractor trailers running as much as a $250,000, companies understand they have to get many years of service from them.
Energy
One of our greatest assets is that Americans have had options of how best to build their lives and businesses using the assets available as wisely as possible. Our success has driven the world’s economy to make it better for all. Biden and his associates have concluded having options is not good.
Options make it too easy to avoid government control of the people and our businesses. They believe that fossil fuels are evil, and they plan for Americans to be prevented from use of them in just a few years. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Biden, for most of his career, have lived in areas that are densely populated enough for mass transit to work for them. They do not seem to understand that most of America has limited mass transit or that the cost of forcing all to buy new cars that operate on electricity is beyond the budget of many families. They also do not appreciate what the cost of installing electric charging stations in every community would cost the taxpayers while destroying many current gas stations.
Changing over to all electric vehicles, beyond the costs, would challenge our existing power producing capacity. These folks’ goal is to close all coal and natural gas power plants, yet there are limited alternatives. One of those is nuclear power which partially powers Virginia. This leaves only the options of wind and solar. Currently, thousands of acres of farm and forestland are being converted to solar farms. They seem to not understand that trees not only produce valuable wood products, but they also help balance our air quality by converting carbon dioxide to oxygen.
The advocates of ending fossil fuel usage do not understand high-grade coal is needed to produce steel. Electrical power cannot reach the temperatures required. Likewise, natural gas is required for many other manufacturing facilities.
Small business
Small local businesses are the backbone of every community. Those businesses and their employees are the ones that help schools, ball teams and every activity in our communities.
However, because there are many and they often have independent streaks in their blood, they are hard to control. Therefore, the president is doing everything possible to eliminate them through regulations. Consider his proposal that would levy hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines if even one employee is not vaccinated. Another proposal would allow the government to monitor every individual or business that has as little as $10,000 that moves through its accounts in the course of a year. That effectively means businesses and most every family.
Additionally, the president has proposed hiring over 85,000 new IRS employees. This would mean far more audits of families and businesses. Big corporations already have tax experts on hand to challenge the results of such audits. Most smaller businesses cannot afford that expense. The result is that any minor issues found will result in fines that will further reduce the business’s profitability.
Government established minimum wages and employment regulation will make it that much more difficult to compete against large competitors that are more able absorb such costs. Over time, small family-owned businesses will be challenged to survive, leaving consumers with fewer options. Large businesses, with fewer competitors, will have a greater opportunity to increase prices.
For the government this is great. They can more easily increase taxes which will then be passed on to customers. Without competition, businesses will offer limited resistance.
Inflation
Each of the above will result in greater inflation. Wages will increase but will be matched by higher prices. Only government wins. Taxes will increase progressively as income goes up. The big losers will be those on fixed incomes, resulting in greater dependency of government programs.
