A Virginia woman normally drove her car to get around.

After having a stroke and other health issues, she decided to start taking the bus. She needed to take a longer trip, so she found the Virginia Breeze intercity bus service.

She had not ridden a bus since the 1970s, so she wasn’t sure what to expect.

“But all of my expectations were exceeded,” she told the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. The ride was smooth, and the driver was attentive to the passengers’ needs.

Hearing stories like this reaffirm for me why DRPT launched the Virginia Breeze in 2017 — to provide a critical transportation connection between rural Virginia communities and urban centers as well as other forms of transportation. The Virginia Breeze began with one route in December 2017 and has grown to four in five years. DRPT introduced the Piedmont Express in 2020, providing residents who live in Danville and in communities along U.S. 29 a public transportation link to Washington, D.C., that they’ve never had before.

Since its inception, the Virginia Breeze has carried more than 151,000 passengers. The Piedmont Express had its challenges when it launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ridership has gone up since then — increasing 108% from 2021 to 2022. Since the route started, it has helped over 11,000 people reach their destinations. This is a testament to the value of this service to Virginians.

Intercity bus service tends to be an overlooked form of public transportation. But it is an essential service that moves people across the commonwealth, especially in rural areas where there are no alternatives.

Even if someone does have a car, driving along the congested highways can be stressful because of the fear of getting into an accident. People can avoid that anxiety by riding a bus and taking advantage of the free WiFi and power outlets at their seat while someone else takes care of the driving.

Funded by the Federal Transit Administration, the Virginia Breeze is affordable, safe and convenient. The service is reliable and operates 365 days of the year. DRPT contracts Dillon’s Bus Service to provide vehicles, drivers, maintenance and ticketing systems.

By bringing the Virginia Breeze to regions that do not have a variety of transportation services, DRPT is fulfilling its mission of improving the lives of all Virginians through public transportation. The next time you’re considering traveling between Danville and Washington, D.C., I urge you to take the Virginia Breeze. There are many reasons to take the bus and a lot that awaits you at the end of your journey.

For more information on the Virginia Breeze, visit www.virginiabreeze.org. There, you can find information about the different routes, where they stop and their schedules. You can also purchase tickets, with prices depending on the distance of your trip.