Community viewpoint: Virginia Tobacco Commission changing to meet the needs of communities

Education and workforce development has always been a top priority for the commission and we are adapting to the needs of our communities moving forward. Our Talent Attraction Program, now in just its third year, is designed to encourage recent graduates to live in Southern and Southwest Virginia while working in targeted, in-demand fields like teachers, industrial and electrical engineers, I.T. professionals, physical therapists and more. While it is too soon to know the full scope of the impact this program will have, I can tell you that our communities are already being made stronger by having hundreds of new graduates working, living and raising families in them who might have had to go elsewhere to pay off their debt without this program.

For entirely too long we have heard about the so called “brain drain.” Too many of our best and brightest go off to school and then choose to utilize their newly gained skills and knowledge elsewhere instead of returning home. This program is designed to start reversing that trend and close the gap between our need for these professionals in Southern and Southwest Virginia and the number of graduates available to fill them. We hope that once these graduates set down roots in our communities and see all that we have to offer they will remain for decades to come.

As you can see, the commission is changing to meet the needs of our communities. We look forward to working with our regional and local partners to continue to develop innovative ways to bring jobs, investment and growth to Southern and Southwest Virginia and we are always open to new ideas.

Owens currently serves as the chairman of the Virginia Tobacco Commission as well as mayor of South Boston.