Community viewpoint: Vote yes on sales tax for county schools

The Pittsylvania Education Association is a unified group of educators, including but not limited to classroom teachers, administrators, coaches, counselors, food services, paraeducators, technical services and transportation who work to fulfill the promise of a high-quality public education that successfully prepares every single student to realize his or her full potential.

Over the years, as educators, all of us at some point in one capacity or another have felt we have fallen short of fulfilling the promise of a high-quality public education to our students because we just couldn’t give anymore.

We couldn’t repair the walls; we couldn’t fix the leaks in the ceilings; we couldn’t give the students the resources they needed to make it over the last hurdle because we simply didn’t have, weren’t provided or couldn’t afford it unless we dug directly into our own pockets to make things happen.

That in itself is not an excuse — it’s just reality.

We all understand that if you don’t have it to give, then you can’t and you shouldn’t. Think about going to the gas station or grocery store — you can only reasonably get what you can afford. If you over purchase without the appropriate funding, then you are creating an immediate debt that must be reconciled before the leaving the merchant, such as putting the extra item in the basket back and asking the clerk to take it off the bill or in a veil effort, in effect stealing because you are taking without the intent of paying for it. The battle to define what is of greatest need is ongoing in schools as in life.

During the 2022 new employee orientation, our association executive board got to interact with our newest colleagues. For me, it was a moment in time I knew was coming. Of the new employees, six of them were former students and four of them were coming in to be classroom teachers.

Years ago when I asked them what they wanted to be when they grew up, they said, a teacher. And on this cool summer day in July they had started that journey. But along that journey, the questions of, “Do you remember,” came up as well. Some of those memories were fond and others, not so much.

This 10-plus year cycle had brought back these students to some of the same hallowed halls they had once claimed as their learning environment now to be their working environment, all along remembering what was lacking in their education and on this very day asking themselves in their new role as educators, “I want to do good, but what can I do; I don’t want to see the same issues happen with my students that happened with me?”

They as well as I realized we need to do better. Granted, some things had changed and gotten better over time in our school division but other health, safety, resources and working condition wise, they have gotten worse. These are not issues our association have been blind to, these are items you have heard us bring up during school board meetings, in the media and in conversations in the public. The issues of then have snowballed into the problems of now and what do we as a community have to offer the next generation when the current generation already has seen and experienced where we have fallen short in the promise.

We agree, nobody wants to have mistakes of the past repeated and we want a better, brighter future for the community ahead. We need to invest in our schools, invest in our people, and do so equitably and as justly as possible, because the one thing we want to realize is that our children remember how they were treated and how they were made to feel and what do we want to be the legacy for the next generation?