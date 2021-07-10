Critical lessons about race aren't about classrooms

I have been indoctrinated by the critical race theory.

I never realized that until about a week ago. Heck, until a few months ago, I didn’t even know what that was, had never heard the term until it became a political dog whistle by those who seem to think we would be teaching our children wrong if we were to try to teach them right.

I never heard this term from a history teacher in high school — the irreverent and musically gifted John McNeal — or in the various courses I took from the esteemed Southern expert William Scarborough at the University of Southern Mississippi, where theories about race in those days often were, well, critically awful.

Antebellum history still was celebrated, and I ashamedly admit that I was inured to the sensitivity of it all. That our school’s nickname was the Southerners and our mascot was General Nat, a semi-cheerleader dressed in full Rebel regalia, was lost on my sensibilities. We changed our identity during my sophomore year to the Golden Eagles, thankfully, but that didn’t stop “Dixie” from continuing as a much-bellowed anthem at football games or the celebrated dance team that pranced at halftime from being called the “Dixie Darlings.”

Time has wounded all the heels who thought that was permissible, including this one.