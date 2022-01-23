From the editor's desk: Become part of our digital journalism journey

In my two decades in the journalism business, the evolution of news delivery remains tightly woven to the warp-speed change in technological advances.

My first job as a designer — also known as a copy editor — concentrated on packaging content into an attractive page for the reader. At the time, broadband was still a new technology and many people relied on the printed newspaper for a daily dose of local news.

A few years later, the world wide web fad was catching on and folks discovered they could sit behind a computer screen and browse the latest headlines. Those first news websites were quite clunky — and slow — compared to the streamlined ones now and were only updated once a day (usually by the page designer/copy editor who had the final version of edited stories).

We soon realized — as websites became more robust — we had the power to reenter the breaking news business, something the printed paper could only do once-a-day.

The company — Media General at the time before a series of acquisitions — was wading through the new digital medium and tapped employees to be part of workshops and initiatives for new endeavors. There was one session where the presenter listed a set of goals tossed out by participants. My editor at the time suggested we look at ways to bring news to cellphones, still the flip-style gadgets where texting meant learning how many times to press a specific number.

My first thought was “why would people want news on their phones?!” After some discussion it suddenly started to make sense.

Fast forward to today and the overwhelming majority of our digital traffic comes from smartphones. More people are consuming their news on these tiny computers that fit inside a pocket.

While the medium has changed, the mission hasn’t. We’re here to tell the story of the community. Whether that’s covering breaking events and crime, government meetings or profiling adventures of our neighbors.

Sometimes it’s those heart-warming pieces that make the most impact.

For example, Register & Bee reporter John Crane’s story on cat that was hit by a car and left for dead before a Christmas Eve surgery was picked up by The Associated Press and published in newspapers and websites across the country.

Crane used words, photos and video to tell the story, the latter tailored specifically for our digital audience.

Another piece about a local child’s flying teddy bear — first reported by freelancer Susan Elzey — found its way on national television. Danville 8-year-old Austin Robinette left his beloved stuffed companion on an airplane in October. The flight attendant eventually tracked down the family to reunite Teddy, as he’s called, with Robinette, after hanging out with the crew and pilots.

We’re also chronicling every step of projects in Danville — including a casino — that have the power to transform the region to a major tourism destination.

These are a few of the impactful stories we produce each day, not only for our printed edition but for people who would rather have content in a digital version. We recently updated our website so it’s easier for you to view those stories, photos and video.

If you’d like to help us continue to tell the stories of the Dan River Region, consider becoming a digital subscriber. We have a winter special for $5.99 a month — less than the price of a fast-food lunch — for three months. That gives you full access to all stories online plus the e-edition, which is a digital replica of the printed newspaper.

Consider joining us on our digital journey.

Wilborn is the editor of the Danville Register & Bee.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.