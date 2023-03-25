For more than two decades, Stuart Sutphin's In The Yard column in the Danville Register & Bee planted a mixture of timely garden tips and homespun humor to enrich the lives of outdoor lovers in Southern Virginia.

Stuart hung up his writing hat last year after being diagnosed with a "very serious health condition" as he told his loyal readers in his final column published May 11 on page B7.

Stuart died Thursday. He was 69.

When I first started working at the Register & Bee in 2006 as a copy editor, his column was already legendary. At the time, I was tasked with the duties of placing his columns on the page and enjoyed my newfound knowledge and gardening tidbits I gleaned from it.

He started penning his words in 2001, following in the footsteps of other extension agents who shared their expertise — and love — of gardening.

Eventually as I moved into the positions of assistant editor and then editor, reading his columns became one of the highlights of my week. His submissions required very few — if any — changes because not only was Stuart a master of his craft, he also was an excellent communicator.

Being a writer isn't easy and columns are especially difficult. But for Stuart, it all came naturally.

He would almost always write his columns at home on the weekends, a true testament to not only his dedication to the Virginia Cooperative Extension, but his passion for crafting words.

Years after reading his columns, I finally met Stuart when I invited him for an input session with a special publication we launched — SoVa Living.

His personality matched his words on the page perfectly. Stuart was a very soft-spoken gentleman who had endless ideas and a great sense of out-of-the-box thinking. Those kinds of input sessions are what drive creativity, and Stuart often was the one who charted some of the best story ideas, even outside of his horticulture sphere.

Stuart was an expert on all things Southern Virginia and had a never-ending list of connections. His immense help was one of the reasons for such a successful run of a niche publication.

In the more than 21 years he wrote for the Register & Bee, he touched on myriad topics that always had a prompt meaning locally, whether how to avoid a new invading pest or exactly how you should seed a lawn. But my favorites always came around the holidays.

Stuart wrote his yuletide column with the theme of "'Twas Two Nights After Christmas" — or however many days it was depending on the publication date — that always brought an extra wide smile to my face and a special glow in my heart.

But that wasn't the only column of fun.

Married to an educator, Stuart and the "World’s Greatest Kindergarten Teacher" — as he dubbed her — combined to create a column in honor of the birthday of Dr. Seuss. That's when "Chard in the Yard" was born. For me, not only did those extra-wide smiles return, but a laugh-out-loud moment ensued in the newsroom, which I had to explain to nearby reporters.

In 2018 — while looking through our extremely limited photo archive — I came across a young Stuart who had just started his job with the Virginia Department of Forestry, a position he had before leading the local extension office. The photo search was for a weekly picture series I had just launched called "Flashback Friday." It was a photo that I had to publish, and did.

When Stuart officially retired from the extension office in 2019, he continued writing his column because he enjoyed it. Last year, when he told me he would have to retire from this column work also, it was indeed a sad time on many levels. One, the community was losing a familiar face of the paper. The second was the incredibly heartbreaking health news he shared.

But even with such a nightmarish diagnosis, he had an undeniably positive attitude.

That was classic Stuart.

"As I have said, writing this column all these years has been a genuine adventure for me," he wrote last May. "I hope I have entertained, as well as educated, and I trust your time reading my poor words has been time well spent."

Stuart never thought of himself as a "good writer," but little did he know he was blessed with a gift few have.

"I want to thank everyone who approached me around Danville to say they enjoy reading my column; writers do need to be encouraged from time to time," he said as he closed out his final piece.

Stuart always ended his columns with the same line: Enjoy your garden. Now, dear reader, that's your task at hand this season to honor such a legend.