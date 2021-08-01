Are we canceling summer again?

Warmer water is pushing more sharks north. An invasion of sharks recently forced some of Long Island’s beloved summer beaches to close temporarily.

Summer used to be a time for lowering the political heat, at least until Labor Day. No more. Last summer, we who saw Donald Trump’s presidency as a threat to the country agonized over his possible reelection.

Happily, that danger passed, and we have a normal executive branch in Washington. But this summer, we are witnessing the extraordinary spectacle of Trump dead-enders mocking the Capitol Police their cohorts attacked and killed on Jan. 6. And no, I’m not going to amplify with quotes of the idiocy voiced by some of the extraordinary cynics employed by Fox News.

This is the summer that there was an Olympics and no one came, at least in comparison with four years ago. NBC’s audience for the Tokyo Olympics has been down by as much as 36%. Some of the loss in viewership reflects continued competition by online streaming services. But the arenas Japan kept empty in response to a spike in coronavirus cases also drained the events of drama and excitement.