FROMA HARROP: Some countries are happier than others. Right?

The concept that some places produce more happiness than others has been extended to the states. Again, the outcomes depend entirely on what the studies use as gauges.

Consider the case of Louisiana. In 2014, researchers at Harvard University and the University of British Columbia surveyed 1.3 million Americans and declared Louisiana the happiest state. Furthermore, Louisiana was said to be home to America’s five happiest cities: Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport-Bossier City, Baton Rouge and Alexandria.

But an analysis this year by WalletHub decided that Louisiana was the third least-happy state, followed by Arkansas and West Virginia. (The five happiest were Hawaii, Utah, Minnesota, New Jersey and Maryland.)

The 2014 survey finding Louisiana the happiest was based on how people rated their physical and emotional health, their satisfaction at work and whether they felt they had access to doctors and good vegetables. They were asked how they rated their life in general.

The recent WalletHub survey used 32 metrics including the number of work hours, job security, income growth and the weather.