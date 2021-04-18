FROMA HARROP: Stop forcing every 'person of color' into a diversity story

‘Nomadland” is a remarkable movie about struggling Americans wandering the vast spaces of the interior west. Most of them are white, middle-aged and up, living in vans. The filmmaker, Chloe Zhao, is a Chinese woman who has captured their bare existence as they move through a bleak but beautiful landscape. Based on a nonfiction book of the same name, “Nomadland” combines actors with actual nomads playing themselves.

Already bestowed awards elsewhere, there should be little surprise that Zhao has received the Oscar nomination for best director. Thus, it is truly curious to see our woke media establishment treat this news not as recognition of a major creative talent but as evidence that Hollywood is finally noticing a nonwhite woman.

The New York Times story leads with “Chloe Zhao has become the first Chinese woman and the first woman of color to be nominated for best director.” It didn’t get to the name of her movie until the second paragraph. Another Times story is headlined “’Nomadland’ Wins Big at Diverse BAFTAs” (the British Academy Film Awards).

And from The Washington Post this same week: “Chloe Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor.” (DGA stands for Directors Guild Association.)