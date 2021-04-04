FROMA HARROP: The left is Cuomo's real problem

It’s hard not to see the left’s motives as mixed with a desire to get rid of a prominent Democrat who often rejects woke orthodoxy. For example, although Cuomo denounced the alleged murder of George Floyd, he opposed calls from the left to “defund the police” and expressed shock at the disrespect shown to law enforcement. “The police are doing an impossible job,” he said.

Cuomo’s efforts to remove the cap on deductions for state and local taxes (known as “SALT”) have drawn the ire of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others on the left. They argue that since over half the SALT deduction benefits go to households with income in the top 1 percent, the cap is a handy way to tax the rich.

There may be a case for raising taxes on upper-income Americans, but this one was aimed only at rich residents of high-tax states and cities, which tend to be liberal. It is, in effect, a blue-state tax intended to pay for part of the Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts. And these local governments need these taxpayers. The highest-earning 1 percent of New York residents accounted for almost 43 percent of the total income tax collected by the city.