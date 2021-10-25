Froma Harrop: They're not making many Republicans like Powell anymore

I’m telling you all this to nail the point that “Republican” had not been a negative word for much of my adulthood. But in recent years, the national party’s integrity has gone so far into the crematory flames that there’s little left to recognize.

On the state and local level, pragmatic Republicans continue to win in the bluest of places. The liberal New England states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont all have Republican governors as does Maryland.

After I left the party, I’d still support the occasional Republican for national office. Now I can’t, even as I admire a few brave spirits like Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Consider that they are brave for what should be two unremarkable acts — honoring the results of a fairly held election and refusing to kneel before the man who cheered the hideous attack on the Capitol.

And so, what can horrified Republicans, former Republicans and Republican-leaning independents do to stop the insanity, assuming they still have hope for the party? Christine Todd Whitman and Miles Taylor are urging fellow Republicans to vote for moderate Democrats until the leadership casts off the Trump curse. After all, Joe Biden became president because 7% of Trump voters in 2016 moved the Democrats’ way in 2020.