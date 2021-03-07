FROMA HARROP: Women accusing Cuomo won't come out on top

Three women have accused New York’s Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The complaints center largely around unsolicited shows of affection.

He very well may have said the inappropriate things being reported, but none of the women were physically harmed by what was at most unwanted flirtation. You have to ask: What will these displays of fragility do to the women’s careers? Little that’s good, unless they plan to seek tenure in a department of gender studies.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me,” said Charlotte Bennett, a former aide, “and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared.” A grown woman getting “scared” by a come-on? From a New Yorker, no less?

Wanting the world to know of her torment, Bennett made herself available to the media, done up in cat-eye makeup. Basically, that involves a vixenish wing of eyeliner swooshing to the outer corner.

Is your writer implying that Bennett somehow “asked for it”? She is not, because “it” never happened. It’s possible that Cuomo was propositioning her — and if he was, he shouldn’t have. But Bennett emerged from the ordeal untouched.