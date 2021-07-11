Is Naomi Osaka brave or a publicity hog?

As for talking to sports reporters, The New York Times’ Lindsay Crouse missed the point when she wrote that “for a young player like Ms. Osaka, the traditional media is no longer necessary for the world to know who she is and what she thinks.” The thing is, without these big tournaments, the world wouldn’t know who she is — and they demand a presser.

Osaka is hardly alone among athletes who talk of depression and anxiety. This is a high-pressured profession that some brittle personalities would do well to avoid.

At the same time, one might question Osaka’s claims of fragility. Taking questions about why she doesn’t do as well on clay courts may be unpleasant, but it’s part of the job.

Osaka also objected to a question about what she planned to wear at the Met Gala, a fancy Manhattan extravaganza. I’m no shrink, but someone who has accepted the glitzy role of co-chair of the Met Gala, as Osaka has, does not come off as one opposed to flash. Vogue calls the Met Gala “fashion’s biggest night out.”