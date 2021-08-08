The quest for a perfect lawn leads to insanity

At that point, there was no turning back. A friend recommended a lawn-cutting service. It didn’t cost much, and I could be away for a couple of weeks and not worry about returning to an unruly grass jungle.

Next thing I knew, another service was putting down “environmentally friendly” applications designed to fertilize and control pests and crabgrass. Did I hire these people? Guess I did.

And so now I have this perfect lawn. But it needs defending.

I love dogs. I’ve long thought that dogs could do no wrong until I had the flawless lawn. I provide them shade and a soft bed of wet grass to roll around in. I’m cool with that. But while the canines are at it, they figure, why not take a leak?

Of course, blame for the dog pee problem rightly belongs at the other end of the leash — the dog walker. My neighborhood is full of otherwise courteous people who’ve made an etiquette carve-out for where their dogs relieve themselves.

I’ve held back on installing one of those please-don’t-let-your-mutt-use-my-garden-as-a-latrine signs. But dog owners ought to know that the first property their pet uses should be their own. Or their pooch can go in the woods or at the curb.