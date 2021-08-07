How the Olympics became a personal golden moment

Until June 1983 I always had viewed the Olympics first as a TV show I watched every four years and then as a mountain of content produced by The Associated Press about obscure sports from obscure datelines that took us up close and personal, as ABC’s Jim McKay would say, with obscure people.
But on a warm summer day in Los Angeles that perspective changed when I, a sports editor for less than three years, boarded buses with a couple of hundred colleagues and toured the venues and facilities that a year later would host the Summer Olympics.
To say I was awestruck by the degree of difficulty that I came to understand would fail to earn me even a bronze in Metric Metaphor. I could not conceive how sprawling LA would host this equally sprawling competition that almost creates its own society for a few weeks.
My company, Tribune Company, deployed an army of reporters and photographers to that assignment, and I became mesmerized by a quadrennial — well, biennial if you count the Winter Games now — of quality that showcased not only the athletes but also the talents of those doing the showcasing.
And then it became personal for me.
First it was on the professional level: In 1992 I was tapped to coordinate our group coverage in Barcelona, which amounted to 15-hour days for about 20 in a row and traversing a wonderful city from apartment to media center with occasional stops elsewhere.
As my life evolved from sports editor to spectator again, I continued to marvel at the athletes who worked and trained so hard to get to the Olympics. I had met some along the way, and those bigger-than-life stars on TV really just appeared like a kid down to the street.
To that point, Walt Carpenter, one of my childhood friends, had a daughter who by age 12 was a national-class pairs figure skater. And until she decided to retire as a teenager, she had her eyes on the Olympic prize. He told me how she rose each morning before school and drove an hour each way in the darkness to train in her specialty. And then again after school. That’s what it takes to be an Olympian.
Which takes me this to the story of Pat Forde this year.
If you are a sports fan, you may have heard of Forde. He is a columnist for Sports Illustrated who also worked at Yahoo and started his career at the first newspaper I ever religiously read, The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Ky.
Forde has been writing from Tokyo, and he also served one other key role: He was the father of a member of the women’s swimming team, Brooke Forde. I get a chill when I type those words, because I’m the father of a swimmer, too, and on a very small scale, I can identify with the commitment, focus and sacrifice that took his daughter from kiddie pools to Olympic heats.
Just a few weeks ago my wife and I were in the stands for a very large meet in Greensboro, screaming and clapping as our daughter won two gold medals with relay teams. We were beside ourselves with pride for her well-earned accomplishments.
But I can’t imagine what it must have been like for the Fordes. Dad, the stoic sports writer in an arena otherwise void of any parents not associated with the team, and daughter, winning her heat in the anchor leg on the women’s 4 x 200-meter qualifying relay team.
A couple of days later, Brooke Forde’s mates brought home the silver medal in a stirring race anchored by the famous Katie Ledecky in which the top three teams all broke the world record. Brooke Forde had an Olympic medal.
I once showed my daughter how some of her times at age 12 would’ve won her medals in some of the first Olympics. She always thought that was funny; I always thought it was amazing.
An old sports writer never forgets the great stories. I’ll never forget Forde’s accounts of these Games, largely because I was a surrogate in my own little world.
