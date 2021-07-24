Jeff Bezos' out-of-this-world ride

But Funk, now 82, nearly my mother’s age, rode along with Bezos, which was part of my emotion. She might have been Sally Ride if not for the misogyny and sexism that wanted her to be a perhaps buffer June Cleaver.

She’s now the oldest person to have traveled in space, breaking the record set by original astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn, the first person to orbit the Earth, who in 1998, at age 77, flew on the space shuttle Discovery.

That mission happened to be commanded by Curtis Brown Jr., a native of North Carolina who was an acquaintance of mine. Yes, I long have had a personal attachment to the heroics of space travel.

I also lived a huge chunk of my life in Central Florida during the heyday of the shuttle program. I watched the first one launch. I heard many double-booms when a flight returned and landed at Cape Canaveral.

I was driving to work at the Orlando Sentinel just after the Challenger blew up, and I knew from the clouds on the horizon that something was amiss. I was summoned from sleep on a Sunday morning when Columbia disintegrated over Texas.

Almost anyone who lived in that area during that time had an innate connection with space flight. Even as the people and missions proliferated, each launch like a new birth as the rocket soared skyward.