Jeff Robbins: The GOP descends to lower and lower levels

But Kennedy is The Great American Statesman himself compared to fellow Republican Paul Gosar, congressman from Arizona by way of Pluto. Gosar was censured by the House of Representatives last week for creating and circulating a video cartoon featuring himself murdering Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. An even minimally compos mentis Republican caucus would have joined Democrats in censuring Gosar because, well, glorifying the homicide of a House colleague doesn’t seem quite right. But not this Republican caucus, infected by a kind of disease for which there isn’t a vaccine.

Gosar’s siblings were less sympathetic to their brother, the Lee Harvey Oswald wannabe, than his fellow House Republicans, suggesting that Gosar belonged perhaps not so much in Congress as he does in the evaluation unit of the Arizona Home for the Criminally Insane. Gosar’s brother opined that Gosar shouldn’t merely be censured by Congress but expelled from it, and thereafter prosecuted. It’s going to be an interesting time at the Gosar family Thanksgiving, and not because of any fighting over who gets the drumsticks.

Kennedy and Gosar are just two members of the once-Grand Old Party who soil our American flag. And they have plenty of comrades who have dirt on their hands as well.

Robbins, a former assistant United States attorney and United States delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, was chief counsel for the minority of the United States Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. An attorney specializing in the First Amendment, he is a longtime columnist for the Boston Herald, writing on politics, national security, human rights and the Mideast.