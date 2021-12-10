Kathryn Jean Lopez: Light in the darkness

Shortly thereafter, one of the few men who spoke at the Empower Women, Promote Life rally outside the court, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, held up a sonogram photo of his next grandchild, already clearly a part of his family. This is the reality of life. It is life in the womb — a developing human being, not some clump of inert cells.

Though, these days, sometimes the more radical abortion advocates don’t hide behind euphemisms. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, has recently encountered protesters who explicitly say “F- — the baby,” but without the hyphens. But you don’t have to encounter the boldest protester to see that sentiment. It was present during the oral arguments. As arguments were made against the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, we could hear what a defense of Roe really boils down to: the right to a dead baby.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett drew this out in asking twice about safe-haven laws, on the books in all 50 states. Safe-haven laws were introduced in the early 1990s, when we saw desperate stories of women who would abandon their just-delivered babies in dumpsters. The safe-haven laws allow for the drop-off of an infant at places, such as hospitals, where the baby will be immediately cared for, no questions asked.