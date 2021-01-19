Let’s stand together

I am honored and proud to call Congressman Bob Good my representative from the 5th Congressional District of Virginia. He made clear his unequivocal support for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law in his statement of the week of Jan. 6 that reads as follows:

“The lawlessness that broke down our Capitol doors is a reminder of how sacred our duty is to uphold the rule of law.

“It is Congress’ constitutional responsibility to evaluate the validity of electoral votes and either accept them as legitimate casts or object to them as questionable or unreliable. Last night, I continued with my objection to the submission of electors’ from six states in question (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin).

“This is about more than the 2020 presidential election; it is about all future elections and Congress doing its constitutional duty to ensure election integrity and to not accept electoral submissions from states with sufficient evidence of fraud, which warrants full investigation, as well as states where legislators did not ensure the law was followed or ensure the integrity of their elections.