Mud, sweat and tears: Lessons from my dad

After a few encouraging but largely ignored reminders about the right way to do things, he finally took measures to ensure that my attention was focused. And I can promise you that if I were to be assigned reset duty today, I would do it with a dirty-fingered zeal that few would appreciate.

I share this as a lesson on Father’s Day about the great life coaching I got from my dad, one of the hardest working and fairest people I’ve ever known, a man whose every teaching moment was prefaced with unabashed love.

My brothers and I always thank him for his many exemplary lessons, but commitment and work ethic usually are at the top of that list. That my brothers got the mechanical skills that were so effortless to my dad surely makes him proud. I probably could write a manual about building something, but I’ve never been great at translating such words with dexterity.