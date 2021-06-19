Mud, sweat and tears: Lessons from my dad

The first time I can recall really disappointing my dad — and I’m not so naïve to think this memory was actually the first time — came when I was maybe 11 or so and was drafted to help with resetting the broadleaf burley tobacco that we grew on some government-defined acreage a few hundred yards behind my childhood home.
We used different parcels in different growing seasons, but the process always was the same. You nourished young plants in a shrouded bed, pulled them delicately and swaddled them in burlap, and, rhythmically coordinated with well-timed pulses of a water, my dad and my grandmother rode side by side and parentally planted each seedling from those bundles into the ground.
When I was old enough, I would follow that setter and ensure the young plants were well comforted by topsoil, a chore for which I often would use my foot rather than the adult-preferred hand, a nuance I often was reminded.
But I feloniously aggravated my agricultural assault on reset day, which came after the first soaking rain, when we walked through the mud of that 1.5 acres and ensured each plant remained secure in its earthly womb.
I wasn’t real keen on this chore because it was — choose your reasoning — boring to a young boy, excessively dirty and backbreaking because of all the bending. I really hated sticking my finger into the muddy goo, so I often used a stick or a shoe or something less intimate, a casualness that my dad did not appreciate given the value of the plants.
After a few encouraging but largely ignored reminders about the right way to do things, he finally took measures to ensure that my attention was focused. And I can promise you that if I were to be assigned reset duty today, I would do it with a dirty-fingered zeal that few would appreciate.
I share this as a lesson on Father’s Day about the great life coaching I got from my dad, one of the hardest working and fairest people I’ve ever known, a man whose every teaching moment was prefaced with unabashed love.
My brothers and I always thank him for his many exemplary lessons, but commitment and work ethic usually are at the top of that list. That my brothers got the mechanical skills that were so effortless to my dad surely makes him proud. I probably could write a manual about building something, but I’ve never been great at translating such words with dexterity.
My dad for most of my life worked two jobs every day. He was a generational farmer, toiling daily with my grandfather to grow that tobacco and milk our Holsteins and warehouse the crops to feed them and us. But for decades he also stocked shelves for Kroger five days a week and then became a brakes specialist when Ford opened a nearby plant to build tractor trucks, a job from which he retired after more than 25 years and then, yes, started a landscaping business. That enterprise remains an ethic in his summer rituals even though he has surpassed 90 years old, a milestone I celebrated in pandemically frustrated words last year, you may recall.
For my first two decades I worked alongside him in fields and barns. He also taught me to price and stock shelves at the grocery, which I did for myself one summer, too.
Then the lure of journalism took me away, but Dad’s examples went with me, because I always knew that I had to do what had to be done the best that I could do it.
I have four children of my own, and although I’m not in the same stratosphere of fatherhood as my dad, I believe some of his words and actions were translated clumsily for my children’s benefit. More likely they developed by observation of him rather than from my ineptness.
Whatever I have accomplished in this world, though, I assure you that enthusiasm and effort were far greater factors than talent and intellect. These words may be clumsy, but they are born from the effort bred from blood and sweat, which are my dad’s offspring.
Perhaps I now know why I wound up a spending nearly a half-century in journalism. After all, digging for facts and truth sometimes requires sticking our fingers tirelessly into the mud, clearly a process I learned from the man I celebrate today. Thanks, Dad.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@registerbee.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.