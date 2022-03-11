Richmond Report: Agricultural and forestry needs of Southside

The 2022 regular session of the Virginia General Assembly is nearing its completion here in Richmond in this the final week of the legislative calendar.

With the standing committee work now complete, members of the House of Delegates are taking final votes on Senate bills, as well as House bills that have returned with Senate amendments. As part of this process, conference committees are being assigned to resolve questions on legislation that has passed both chambers but differ in particular respects.

For instance, when a bill that has passed in the House of Delegates is later altered by the Senate with amendments the House rejects, that bill will normally be assigned to a conference of select Delegates and Senators, assuming the Senate insists on its amendments. One such bill that is currently in that posture is agricultural legislation I have championed to incentivize the planting of hardwood trees in the commonwealth.

This issue was brought to my attention last year when I attended a meeting of the Henry County Farm Bureau. During a discussion of needed policy initiatives, a prominent member of the group explained that when forest land is harvested, it is very common that the land is replanted with pine, of which there is an abundance, but rarely with hardwood species, such as oak, hickory, walnut and dogwoods. This is because a landowner is able to realize his return on an investment of pine within two decades, while the task of regenerating hardwoods, by contrast, is far more complicated and can require multiple generations of care. Because of this, Virginia hardwoods are in decline and suffer from a lack of regeneration, a situation described by experts in the field as “dire.”

In addition to the aesthetic quality hardwood trees give us, they are important to Virginia’s economy as a valuable timber resource needed for many products, including furniture and paper. But healthy hardwood forests also are vital to wildlife and our natural environment, providing food and shelter to animals and protecting watersheds. In recognition of this multifaceted need, most lawmakers in both the House and Senate from each party agree that legislation is required to incentivize the conservation of this important resource.

This incentive is provided by my House Bill 1319. With it I propose a nonrefundable income tax credit for expenses incurred by a taxpayer for the implementation of beneficial hardwood management practices employed in conjunction with the newly adopted Hardwood Management Initiative administered by the Virginia Department of Forestry. The tax credit, as defined in the bill, is limited in duration and capped in the aggregate, ensuring the low cost of the program.

The differences between the version I introduced and passed in the House of Delegates and the amended bill returned by the Senate relate to the finer details of the proposal, including the number of years the credit would be available and whether any related budget provisions are necessary. In these final days of negotiations, I am confident that an agreement will be reached. If so, I will be pleased to have again promoted the agricultural and forestry needs of this important Southside Virginia industry.

Adams represents the 16th district in the Virginia House of Delegates.