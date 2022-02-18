Richmond report: General Assembly moves beyond midway point

In Richmond, the General Assembly has moved beyond the midway point in our 2022 session.

“Crossover Day” is now in the rear-view mirror. That’s the deadline for the House and Senate to consider bills that originated in each chamber. Last week’s flurry of activity meant movement on several bills of note.

Freedom to worship: Freshman Republican Delegate Wren Williams, of Patrick County, introduced a religious freedom bill, HB775, that I was proud to support. It closes a loophole in the Virginia Emergency Services and Disaster Law of 2000 pertaining to the exercise of religion in a church, synagogue or other place of worship. During the pandemic, our former governor was able to make executive orders which legally prevented houses of worship from opening. That is a violation of the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions. This measure will bar any future executive order from preventing assembly at houses of worship. It passed the House on a party line vote, with 51 Republicans supporting the freedom of religion bill and 46 Democrats voting against it. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Local idea: An idea that came to me from a local small business passed the House last week. It requires the Workers’ Compensation Commission to study a prohibition on charging workers’ compensation premiums on bonus pay, vacation time and holiday time. That study would also consider the economic effect that such a prohibition would have on the state. The commission would have to finish the study and submit its findings no later than the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session.

Masks in schools: The measures that got the most attention last week were companion bills in the House and Senate which would effectively end school mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools. Gov. Glenn Youngkin returned the bill with an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect immediately. Parents who want their children to wear masks will still be able to do so. I agree with the governor that these decisions are best left up to parents. Several school districts who defied the governor’s executive order on masking school students have given no indication that they are willing to explore scenarios where mask mandates would be lifted. This bill will end the debate and I was proud to support it.

Limiting the duration of a governor’s executive order: One of my bills to limit the length of a governor’s executive order has been rolled into another bill which cleared the House last week. My measure would have limited the duration of any executive rule, regulation or order from the governor to the end of that governor’s term in office. Right now, any executive order issued by a governor is effective until June 30 following the next adjournment of the regular session of the General Assembly. That means a governor can issue an executive order after the General Assembly ends a session, and that order would remain in effect until the middle of the next calendar year. It means that an incoming governor may have to govern under an order made by the former governor for up to six months. My bill has been rolled into a larger bill sponsored by Campbell County Republican Kathy Byron which goes further. It limits the length of any gubernatorial executive order to no more than 45 days. To go beyond 45 days, the governor would need approval from the General Assembly. Our former governor basically ignored the General Assembly two years ago in implementing some sweeping executive orders in response to COVID-19. When the executive branch gets too powerful, it is incumbent upon the legislative branch to exercise the checks and balances built into our system of government. This bill will do just that.

Let Martinsville citizens decide: Last week the House passed my HB173 and the Senate passed a companion bill, SB85 introduced by State Sen. Bill Stanley. Both bills require approval from a majority of Martinsville voters before the city would revert to town status. The bills would require that the issue be put on the ballot for a vote. Reverting from a city to a town is a major decision for Martinsville and their voters should have a say. State lawmakers listen to voters all the time. So should the local leaders who are making huge decisions which will have a lasting impact on its citizens. There are many Martinsville residents who have told me they feel they have been offered very limited input on this crucial question.

As we move ahead in this year’s session, the state budget will take center stage. I am pleased to report that my new seat on the House Appropriations Committee will give me a better ability to make sure that the needs of Southside Virginia are not ignored as the state draws up a two-year spending plan.

Marshall represents the 14th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at DelDMarshall@house.virginia.gov or 804-698-1014.