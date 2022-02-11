Richmond report: Many long hours as crossover nears

At the time of this writing, the General Assembly is in the final full week of considering legislation prior to the midpoint of the regular session known as “crossover.”

Following that date, marked in the procedural resolution adopted several weeks ago, the House of Delegates will then take up bills that passed the Senate, and vice versa. Accordingly, the shape of this year’s legislative work is starting to take form and provides a glimpse of what challenges we will have in the Democrat controlled Senate.

With the crossover date looming, the full committees are striving to finish on time, resulting in longer hours in the committee rooms. I recently described the committees on which I am privileged to serve and briefly touched on some of the topics before them. The Privileges and Elections Committee has been busy addressing the subject of election integrity. It is a pleasure to report that the House Republican majority has thus far remained united in passing out bills that require stronger voter identification, will clean up voter rolls and generally provide more assurance of accurate results. This is a complete reversal in priority from the past two sessions that saw repeated attempts to remove or diminish checks on voter fraud.

In like manner, the direction taken by this year’s Courts of Justice Committee provides a stark contrast in priorities between the Democratic and Republican leadership. It is important to remember that prior to the spring of 2020, there was no concerted effort to drastically remake the criminal justice system in the commonwealth. However, when the mob violence of that year began, the Democrat-led House and Senate responded by (in the words of their leadership at the time) “reimagining” public safety and policing. To them this meant viewing every interaction from a false narrative that implied systematic racism everywhere and a presumption that criminals were the true victims of a society that “marginalized” them.

This mindset drove a significant amount of legislation that began with a special session previously called for the purpose of resolving budget issues resulting from Gov. Ralph Northam’s lockdowns under the pandemic. Instead of focusing on those budget concerns, that special session, and the regular one that followed in 2021, saw an inordinate focus on so-called criminal justice reform. And despite the fact that the Commonwealth had the lowest rate in the nation of criminal recidivism, was one of the top five best states for low crime rates, and nevertheless enjoyed long term declines in prison populations, the Democrats passed bills to remove features of our system that led to that success.

Included in these measures were bills that prevented law enforcement from stopping vehicles despite obvious violations, eliminated presumptions against bail for violent offenders, removed a court’s ability to punish violations of probation in many circumstances and weakened what is known as “truth in sentencing.” These are all areas we are now working to restore with legislation in the courts committee.

Adams represents the 16th district in the Virginia House of Delegates.