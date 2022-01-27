Richmond report: Session starts with sense of excitement

The work of the Virginia General Assembly for the 2022 regular session is now well underway.

The first year of this biennium term, the legislature will convene in Richmond through early March to consider legislation and other policy proposals that, if passed, will go into effect later this year.

The start of this session was marked by a real sense of excitement and opportunity for new leadership that promises to change the trajectory of the commonwealth from the direction charted by the Democrats. As you know, since 2020, Virginia government suffered under one-party rule with the previous governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general all working together with majorities in the House of Delegates and state Senate to push an aggressively leftist agenda, with little room for compromise.

This circumstance was exacerbated following recent federal elections that resulted in a Democrat presidency and Democrat majorities in the House of Representatives and the United States Senate. For Virginians at every level of government, they witnessed policies that were hostile to traditional values, restricted the liberties of the law-abiding, undermined public safety and were endlessly and unnecessarily divisive. Fortunately, with the results of the 2021 November elections, the bleeding stopped, as citizens across the state soundly rejected that agenda.

Now, for the first time in eight years, Virginia has a Republican in Gov. Glenn Youngkin who, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares, swept the executive branch elections. Their success coincided with the return of a Republican majority in the House of Delegates, where I am privileged to serve, ending what was for the Democrats the shortest-lived tenure of any legislative majority in living memory.

Now, the work of restoring Virginia government is in progress as we seek to reestablish liberty, protect parental rights, provide for the public safety, respect the taxpayer and seek ways to unite our commonwealth under shared Virginia values. Left behind are the needlessly divisive and ideological objectives championed by the previous majority.

But that does not mean that this new, conservative perspective will proceed without challenge. Democrats still control the Senate here at the capital and will likely continue to do so until the next state elections in November of 2023 may determine otherwise. The fights will continue, as witnessed by the immediate opposition mounted against Youngkin following his post-inaugural issuance of executive orders affecting school policies related to masks on students.

Likewise, our slim majority in the House of Delegates leaves little room for error. As evidenced by their speeches on the floor and bills they filed, many of which I have already addressed in committee, the policy objectives of the Democrat party have clearly not pivoted, despite the recent elections that featured record setting voter turnout. I intend to provide specific examples of these measures in future updates.

For now, please know that I consider it the utmost privilege to again represent your interests in the House of Delegates. It is an honor I never take for granted.

Adams represents the 16th district in the Virginia House of Delegates.