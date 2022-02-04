Richmond report: Update on bills in General Assembly

As the 2022 session of the Virginia General Assembly settles into a familiar routine of meetings, meetings and more meetings, I wanted to give everyone an update on some of the legislation I have introduced this session.

Based on experience from having run a business, I introduced House Bill 170. It calls for the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to convene a work group to study inmate work release programs. Some years ago, my company hired inmates who were released on day passes to work and to be paid by my business. They gained skills and experience. It is a win-win arrangement for both the inmates and the businesses that need extra workers. The Legislative Work Group would explore ideas for guidance and best practices for allowing certain inmates to participate in work release in a community while still an inmate. The work group will have a report ready by December. This bill passed the House of Delegates and now goes to the State Senate.

My next bill deals with the state tax paid when you buy a vehicle. House Bill 1190 is an effort to do away with what amounts to a “double tax.” It would tighten the definition of “sale price” as it pertains to motor vehicle sales and the state’s use tax. Specifically, it would remove any trade-in value or other dealer credits from the taxable sales price of a vehicle. For example, if you trade in your old car to knock down the price of a new one, you pay a titling tax on the full value of the exchange. In essence, you are paying two title taxes on your trade-in vehicle— the one you paid at purchase, and the one you’re paying during the trade-in. This bill restricts the state to taxing the “net value” of the transaction. If you title a car in Virginia for $20,000 but got $8,000 knocked off the price for your trade in, my bill will only allow the $12,000 difference to be taxed. This bill is in the House Finance Committee.

Removing obstacles to economic development is always a high priority for me. House Bill 184 is an effort to streamline the permitting process for large economic development projects. It would allow any locality that administers a Virginia Stormwater Management Program or a Virginia Erosion and Stormwater Management Program to review, approve, and administer permits sought by a regional industrial facility authority of which it is a member.

Permitting is often one of the costliest and most time-consuming steps in the process of moving a large employer from the drawing board to the ribbon-cutting. Localities who already administer these state programs are well-equipped to approve permits. This will remove one layer of government red tape while still insuring new industries are following all state guidelines. This effort could pay dividends locally as we work to attract large employers to the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. This bill has cleared committee and will be introduced on the House floor this week.

Another bill I introduced would limit the duration of a governor’s executive orders. Right now, when a governor leaves office in January, his executive orders do not expire until the end of June. My bill would change State Code so that when a governor’s term is done, so are their executive orders. One of the duties of the General Assembly is to serve as a check to the governor’s executive authority. I think it is a reasonable expectation that a governor’s executive orders last no longer than their gubernatorial term. House Bill 183 is currently before the House Rules Committee.

Marshall represents the 14th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at DelDMarshall@house.virginia.gov or 804-698-1014.