Richmond report: Virginia's budget taking the center stage

How will your state tax dollars be spent? The budget is the main item in Richmond for three more weeks.

On Sunday, the House Appropriations Committee voted its budget to be sent to the House of Delegates floor, setting the stage for a floor vote Thursday. When this budget passes the House, this is just a part of the process. The numbers are not final.

The House budget will be compared to the Senate budget when it comes forward. Conferees from the House and Senate will negotiate and reconcile the two versions into one budget that directs spending in Virginia for the remainder of 2022 (HB29) and then 2023-24 (HB30).

A great deal of work has already gone into the recommended budget. I am honored to be involved in that work as a member of the full House Appropriations Committee and on four of its seven subcommittees. I chair the Appropriations Commerce, Agriculture and Natural Resources Subcommittee. That is particularly important to our area as it deals with economic development, workforce development and agriculture. I want to share with you the summary report that I presented on behalf of that subcommittee. It follows:

“The Commerce, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Subcommittee handles a wide array of issues, but each are interconnected to help reach a common goal of a more prosperous, resilient, and healthy Virginia. I want to highlight some of the items included in our Subcommittee report that will help us achieve this laudable goal, such as unparalleled investments for economic development sites and water quality.

In the area of Commerce, the Subcommittee report recommends support for economic and workforce development, small business assistance, tourism initiatives, and community revitalization efforts. The funding included in this report will help ensure Virginia has a strong economy that will provide robust opportunities for all Virginians.

The Subcommittee report makes an unprecedented investment in Virginia’s economic development sites to get them ready to attract new jobs and businesses to the state. Additionally, the report, before you, provides support for economic development projects that stand to bring over 5,000 jobs to our state.

Businesses can’t grow and prosper if they can’t find workers with the right skills and abilities to fill available and new jobs, which is why the Subcommittee report includes several proposals to grow Virginia’s workforce in industries that dominate the state’s regional economies.

Our Subcommittee report includes assistance for Virginia’s small businesses. We recommend providing enough support to fund all remaining eligible applications for the Rebuild Virginia program, which has been the state’s effort to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

To meet our water quality obligations under the Chesapeake Bay Agreement, I am pleased to announce that the Subcommittee’s recommendations include the largest single year general fund investment in water quality improvements in the Commonwealth’s history. In providing $257 million the first year for agricultural best management practices, for the first time Virginia is poised to fully meet the biennial funding needs for agricultural best management practices, and it will be done in a single year. This will ensure that Virginia continues to stay on course toward meeting its 2025 Chesapeake Bay Cleanup goals.”

You may view specific appropriation amounts and the reports of all seven subcommittees at the House Appropriations website at http://hac.virginia.gov. They are listed under the Feb. 20 meeting. Again, those dollar amounts are not final.

Marshall represents the 14th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at DelDMarshall@house.virginia.gov or 804-698-1014.