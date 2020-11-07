STEVEN DOYLE: A thank you note to my Dad

You can imagine why I get so steamingly irate when I come across some thoughtless, uncaring, uninformed person missing or dissing a mask.

But we don’t mask our memories, with words to share, however one- dimensional, moments of celebration to sparkle and prayers of thanksgiving to be said my Dad, even at 90, is alert and focused and able to do many things younger men eschew and escape. That’s no surprise. My Dad set a lofty example of how to live and work and to provide.

You wouldn’t know him. He’s not famous, simply a Depression-born Kentucky farm boy who worked very hard all his life and provided well for my mom and two brothers. He taught us commitment and respect and love and modeled those examples for us with a leniency of understanding. My Dad knew we had goals and dreams and interests outside the farm life that had raised him, and he allowed us to seek our own paths.

He gave us chores and jobs we could handle and showed us how to stick our fingers in the mud to make sure the tobacco took root. He taught me to drive a tractor before I mastered long division and one afternoon saved me when the tractor got away, plowed over a fence and showed no signs of stopping.