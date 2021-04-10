STEVEN DOYLE: A year's worth of lessons and learning

Just more than a year ago I stitched together words of loss and tragedy as the coronavirus pandemic visited its tornado on our lives, tearing apart our routines and spirt and flinging familiarity far and wide.
Only this tornado didn’t hop and skip along hill and dale. This one savagely laid to waste all we had known and held dear, in some cases stealing the lives of our beloved, and stress-testing our methods of survival.
Yet in the roughly 55 weeks since, I’m still typing, still enduring, still living. And I look back at this year as one of the greatest learning curves mankind will face in my lifetime. Individual traumas and tragedies always will befall us, but surely nothing of this scope will come our way again soon.
And I wonder: What has it all meant? What have we learned? How have we changed.
At first I bemoaned not going to my neighborhood farm store for supplies because of its employees’ disdains for protocols and masks.
And then the sports bar where we used to eat frequently because it disdained masks and ignored ordinances to the extent that a Facebook group was formed and fines were paid. No returning there.
But, in fact I’ve not been seated inside a restaurant in many months, just a picnic table behind one, only twice.
I’ve sure learned to pick up carryout meals with full safety protocols and know which places do it best. Some even know my vehicle.
I have been in coffee shops for pickups and one day not long ago spent a couple of hours working alone in one because storms knocked out power and internet and both my home and my office.
I’ve been to the office only a few times, mostly because of power outages.
Speaking of power, I sadly haven’t been inside a church, but the frequency and fervor of my prayers sure have increased.
I haven’t seen my parents, both aging, in more than a year.
Nor my brothers or their families.
Nor any friends to speak of, not even a fire pit with the neighbors.
I did see my grown kids and their kids for a couple of unprecedented days, but that happened after I was fully vaccinated.
I’ve not stepped on public transportation and know hardly anyone who has.
I’ve not attended one of my younger daughter’s swim meets, although I’ve been TO the aquatic center just as often. And we were blessed to be able to watch live feeds of the competitions.
In fact, I’ve not attended a sports event of any kind.
I’ve not worked out at the Y or even played a round of golf (although I suppose that would be OK).
I have spent countless hours on trails, running, walking and hiking.
I’ve not been able to see my son perform in concert, but I have seen him play virtually and been thrilled.
I’ve not been in a movie theater or an ice cream shop.
The family Thanksgiving was intimate.
The family Christmas was nearly as intimate.
There were no parties for significant birthdays.
There have been no family reunions.
I missed attending high school commencement and helping my son pick out a tux for his senior prom.
I did get to ride in the “parade” to his diploma and to see virtual performances and accolades and watch signs put up out front and gifts delivered to the porch.
I know all the delivery companies’ vehicles almost by sound and where each is inclined to leave the near daily delivery of goods.
I know how to pick up groceries outside the store and have only rarely gone inside.
I’ve learned to appreciate everyone I see in a mask and to greet everyone without a handshake or a hug, much as I would prefer otherwise.
I’ve learned new systems and new processes and new pathways.
I’ve learned that with every loss comes an opportunity for victory.
So here we are, a year after my March Sadness. The NCAA Tournament just came to a stirring finish. Major league baseball is under way with fans attending. The Masters is on schedule. There are scattered opportunities to eat outside restaurants, maybe take in a game.
There is real hope that if we all continue to attack the virus with united consistency of vaccines and veils that we can shoo it away forever.
Easter just passed, and our spirit of living is starting to feel reborn.
Hope springs eternal, they say, but his spring, eternal joy is in our hope.
Embrace it, but watch the sky for that next tornado.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Danville Register & Bee.. He can be reached at steven.doyle@registerbee.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.