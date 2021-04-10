STEVEN DOYLE: A year's worth of lessons and learning

Just more than a year ago I stitched together words of loss and tragedy as the coronavirus pandemic visited its tornado on our lives, tearing apart our routines and spirt and flinging familiarity far and wide.

Only this tornado didn’t hop and skip along hill and dale. This one savagely laid to waste all we had known and held dear, in some cases stealing the lives of our beloved, and stress-testing our methods of survival.

Yet in the roughly 55 weeks since, I’m still typing, still enduring, still living. And I look back at this year as one of the greatest learning curves mankind will face in my lifetime. Individual traumas and tragedies always will befall us, but surely nothing of this scope will come our way again soon.

And I wonder: What has it all meant? What have we learned? How have we changed.

At first I bemoaned not going to my neighborhood farm store for supplies because of its employees’ disdains for protocols and masks.

And then the sports bar where we used to eat frequently because it disdained masks and ignored ordinances to the extent that a Facebook group was formed and fines were paid. No returning there.