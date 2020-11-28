STEVEN DOYLE: All we want for Christmas is you

Earlier this month you read in the Danville Register & Bee how many people supported allowing a casino to be built in Danville and about the plans for that new enterprise.

A couple of weeks ago you read about historic flooding along the Dan River and the streets that were closed, businesses affected and routines disrupted by rapidly rising water.

Every day in the Register & Bee you read about how COVID-19 is affecting our region. Sometimes you see the stories about those you might know who succumbed to its clutches.

On Thursday you read uplifting pieces about people who were extremely thankful this Thanksgiving Day even though we are facing dire times because of the pandemic and the unemployment it has driven.

These are just a handful of recent examples about how the Danville Register & Bee ventures every day into the community and comes out with news and information that you otherwise would not know.

We publish that material every day at www.godanriver.com and every day in print editions that we deliver to your doorstep.

Sometimes I have reminded people about the miracle of the daily newspaper and its value to them.