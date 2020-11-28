STEVEN DOYLE: All we want for Christmas is you

Earlier this month you read in the Danville Register & Bee how many people supported allowing a casino to be built in Danville and about the plans for that new enterprise.
A couple of weeks ago you read about historic flooding along the Dan River and the streets that were closed, businesses affected and routines disrupted by rapidly rising water.
Every day in the Register & Bee you read about how COVID-19 is affecting our region. Sometimes you see the stories about those you might know who succumbed to its clutches.
On Thursday you read uplifting pieces about people who were extremely thankful this Thanksgiving Day even though we are facing dire times because of the pandemic and the unemployment it has driven.
These are just a handful of recent examples about how the Danville Register & Bee ventures every day into the community and comes out with news and information that you otherwise would not know.
We publish that material every day at www.godanriver.com and every day in print editions that we deliver to your doorstep.
Sometimes I have reminded people about the miracle of the daily newspaper and its value to them.
Think about it: A group of people collects and edits for your interests as much news about the region and the state as is humanly possible, packages that with some national news, puts it into a consistent and easy-to-follow format and delivers it to your door. Oh, and we wrap the paper in plastic — — sometimes twice – to deny the elements.
All that costs just a few dimes.
And then in our digital formats we grab news constantly and distribute it through or primary website and various social channels so you know what’s happening as soon as we reliably have the facts in hand.
With help from our corporate content distributors at our parent company, Lee, we provide that service 24-7, even sending a text alert or email to your cellphone when something is incredibly important and immediate.
We send reporters weekly to city council and supervisors meetings, school board meetings, court hearings, foundation meetings, athletic events and all manner of community celebrations, to tell you what’s going on.
To do this takes manpower and equipment.
And every time you subscribe to our paper or pluck down a buck at a convenience store, you are supporting that effort to serve you and our community.
Every dime you invest in the Register & Bee you also invest in your community, because no one is more committed to providing the unfiltered truth about our community than is the Register & Bee. And we reach more of you than anyone.
So this holiday season, we have a Christmas wish.
We wish more of you invested in your community by investing in quality journalism that the Register & Bee provides.
Daily journalism has taken its assaults from opinion leaders who endeavor to discredit our pursuit of truth, but we are not motivated by “fake” information or any political leanings. Our focus is the same, no matter who is in charge.
Economic trends in our industry — as profitable paper have migrated into digital platforms — have required that we reduce costs in some ways, which means there fewer of us doing the work.
But that doesn’t mean we are less motivated, committed or focused. Yes, we make some mistakes. We are humans processing thousands of words and facts every day.
But when we do, we put on a Band-Aid so that scrape can heal and get back out there. We are undeterred.
We appreciate each of you who have helped us in that mission, and we invite you to invite others to do so. Even your family, former neighbors or friends who have moved away can stay in touch with broad content through a digital subscription.
As our Christmas gift back to you, you can get one of those subscriptions for $5 for the next 5 months. Yes, $1 per month, half the price of a smallish cup of coffee (not even the fancy stuff).
Sign up, and our news is always there for you, when you want it. Just turn back to Page A2 to find out how to contact us.
Remember, you aren’t just supporting a business that for more than a century has been invested in this region. You are supporting the region itself.
Join us, won’t you?
Steven Doyle is editor of the Register & Bee. Contact him at steven.doyle@registerbee.com or 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
