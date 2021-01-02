STEVEN DOYLE: Confessions from a truth-teller

I had a recent email exchange with a letter writer in which I explained why the newspaper wouldn’t be publishing conspiracy theories about election fraud without verified evidence. I’ve had a few such exchanges because it’s important that broad and unfounded generalizations — in this case preposterous myths — aren’t perpetuated with the authenticity associated with this newspaper’s brand.

This letter writer said (paraphrasing) he could see why we never would agree on anything because I wouldn’t accept what he believed to be true and that those of us in the media are just ignoring such information.

And then it became clear to me — sort of like a divine inspiration — about the essence of this discussion, and this is what I told him (again paraphrasing):

Some of you choose to believe information from sources that do little but lie and foment untruths while my everlasting goal is to tell you the truth every single day.

Because I assure you that if the words are published on our pages, we believe them to be true.

Are they sometimes proven wrong? For sure. And then you know what we do? We say that the original information was wrong and print the correct information.