STEVEN DOYLE: Don't get sore — get the shot

She signed me up, and I did the rest. And there was nothing to it.

Me to the first nurse: Which vaccine am I getting? She said Pfizer.

The second nurse to me: Did you have any negative reaction to the first shot? Me: No. Her: Then you probably won’t about this one, either. I didn’t. Only that same stiff shoulder, same bad jokes.

When I was in elementary school, we got booster shots every year. Tetanus. Typhoid. Diphtheria. Something else. They always gave us sore arms.

In my fourth-grade year, I was in a split class with elite fifth-graders. Being a stupid boy, I punched a fifth-grade girl in her sore arm at recess — not hard, just to be annoying.

She told the teacher, calling my name in front of the whole class.

That moment was humiliating and instructive. Mrs. Haley, the teacher, didn’t let me off the hook.

That’s one dose of pain I’ve felt from a vaccination. And I learned. I have not punched a girl in the arm since then. I also haven’t seen Donna Smith, that girl, in about a hundred years.

Before that my only condemnation of vaccination came from the small pox vaccine that was required before entering first grade.