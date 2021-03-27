STEVEN DOYLE: Georgia's assault on democracy

The events that played out in Georgia last week gave me shivers because of what I’ve watched for years unfold across the country: Those in charge want to keep some people from voting because they didn’t necessarily vote for those in charge.
I don’t for a second think that any syllable that passes through my fingers in these few words is going to change how you think about any of this, but I am going to share my real fear for the type of democracy my children and grandchildren will inherit, a democracy to which my generation is taking a jackhammer and not a chisel.
Let me be very clear about a couple of things: I’m neither a Republican nor a Democrat. You can’t slur me as a liberal or conservative, although I may be more of either than you are. My ballots have been distributed across the spectrum in a way that might surprise some of you.
But I have watched in my decades of voting as the rights of individuals increasingly are trampled under a stampede for power. I have spent my life living in the South – well, if you can call Florida the South, which I find difficult, being a cross breed between a Mississippian and a Kentuckian – and this political script is precise.
Politicians gerrymander districts to ensure legislative control and pass malfeasant measures to inhibit how, when and where we vote. A lot of those decisions have been determined unconstitutionally by skin color and voter registration data, not geography, equality or, most importantly, fairness.
What happened in Georgia – where change overtook the state last fall and stunned those in power – goes beyond anything anywhere else, and It went beyond even where I thought it would go.
The refrain of those who would restrict voting access is as loud and repetitive as a Baptist hymn (I know them all): We have to guard against voter fraud.
Setting aside that there never has been impactful voter fraud, I agree we need vigilance in verifying that each voter is registered and eligible, but, beyond that, the days, times, places and formats for voting should be made just as easy and unrestricted as is humanly possible. Open the doors and let the ballots flow in. That’s what happened in Georgia last November, which was OK until the favorite lost.
Now, I’ve watched too many episodes of “Scandal,” “The Good Wife” and “House of Cards” not to realize there are devious minds that would divine devious diversions for the will of the people. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened successfully. Hopefully it never will. But the measures taken in Georgia have nothing to do with that. Two peripheral factors made this clear.
First the new rules signed by Gov. Brian Kemp make it now a crime to hand food or water to someone waiting in line to vote. Would a beer or a joint be OK? Seriously. A bottle of Evian isn’t going to affect the accuracy of any election.
Then more vivid was the scenario involving Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested after she knocked on the door of Kemp’s office during his private bill-signing. She was handcuffed and led away without so much as a word about what the charge was, which later turned out to be some felonies. All that was very vague.
What was clear here is that Cannon is a Black woman, and that all those with the governor signing the bill were white men and that those leading her away were all white men. Someone made the infuriating judgment to arrest her, and I guess we should be thankful that no one decided to push her down, kneel on her neck or draw a weapon.
Sadly Cannon’s arrest is the essence of all of this. White people in power didn’t like what a person of color had done. Cannon simply was knocking on the door of change.
Some didn’t like the echo.
Look I know about stealing an election. My very first ballot was about to be cast – by mail, mind you – and it was stolen, along with the geography textbook into which I had stuck it while I ate lunch in college.
I don’t know if that thief cast my vote, but he took away my chance. And that’s what those legislators in Georgia did last week: They stole some opportunities for some residents to vote by adding barriers.
Similar plans are spreading through statehouses across the nation, like so much kudzu but way beyond the South. Yes, I hear that jackhammer pounding away, and I fear the ugly mess being left in its wake.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached steven.doyle@registerbee.com or at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.