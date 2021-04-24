STEVEN DOYLE: How do we get to these moments of bad decision?

On a cool Saturday night about a decade ago there was a big police presence in a neighborhood outside the small Kentucky town where I was editor of the newspaper. I raced to the scene and found not only a large contingent of various law enforcement but also residents milling on a tidy cul-de-sac and TV trucks from nearby Louisville parked along the road.
And I quickly confirmed what I had been hearing: Someone had been shot dead, apparently by a local police officer.
Such tragedies have been the substance of some of our most meaningful discussions lately, especially since the tragic death last May of George Floyd Jr. while under the knee of a police officer who had him subdued but found the need to hold his position for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
That former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin this week was deemed guilty on two charges of murder — and another of manslaughter — underscored something that was apparent to me that night long ago: Bad things can happen because people don’t think and respond correctly.
Before you peg this as some sort of anticop diatribe, please know that I come from a family that for generations has placed people “on the job.” My own brother served for a while. I have deep respect for those who do protect and defend with prescience and patience.
And I’ve seen the tragedies brought by those who didn’t, of men and women who lost control or had too much control or who simply didn’t care and acted with insolence or arrogance.
This also is not a discussion of color, although invariably the headlines from such tragedies are written in the blood of people of different skin colors. Too many die because we don’t relate to one another.
I’ve also recognized that bravery and accuracy are no replacements for training and empathy, that many circumstances could be circumvented if officers simply focused on defuse rather than to light a fuse.
The dead person that Saturday was a large, Black, 18-year-old, an athlete of sorts, who was alone in his grandmother’s house when police confronted him.
Officers had been summoned because the teen had arrived at midafternoon at a house where family members said he often slept, and he didn’t have his key. He broke a window on the front porch and crawled inside. A watchful neighbor called 911.
Are you, like I was, wondering: How did we get from a teenager in his grandmother’s house to being dead in that house? What happened and why?
That became a vivid tragedy months later, when the police released at my request the Taser video of that scene.
This was a troubled young man who appeared to match the description of someone who reportedly had caused a disruption at a park basketball court and challenged individuals as he walked in the street toward his grandmother’s house.
Police found him inside a locked, interior bathroom. They could hear his voice. They asked him to come out. He ignored them, and this is where bad training cost a man his life.
Instead of calling a counselor or family member, these officers decided to break down that bathroom door.
They found him wearing only gym shorts, not armed in any way, and chanting to himself, obviously having some sort of episode. Then they fired their Tasers.
Because he was large (6-foot-2, 240, maybe), their voltage didn’t subdue him and only made him more distraught. The male officer tried to grab him and handcuff him, but the stung teenager fought back.
He got the male officer in an arm hold, and the female officer shot him dead. She said she feared for her partner’s life.
The video made it clear that the officer was in trouble — the shooter wasn’t indicted — but what was impossible to see in those grainy gray images was why there was escalation to that lethal moment.
But isn't that the moral of many of these stories? Why is there such trouble in the first place?
We saw what happened to George Floyd Jr. and so many others, most recently at a gas station in eastern Virginia. We saw the answer police chose for their problems. Bad answers.
And that's what the moral of these sad stories must be: Those who have died must have done so to improve how situations are handled in the future. Otherwise, society dies, too.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@registerbee.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.