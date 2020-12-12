STEVEN DOYLE: My season of playing Santa Claus

The trucks come down our driveway nearly every day. Sometimes they back in, and sometimes they beep when they do. They can be white or yellow or gray or brown. They are various styles, and their drivers come in all ages, sizes and genders.
But they have one thing in common: During this pandemic-altered shopping season, we see a constant flow of dedicated individuals who scurry about in a rush that once was about simply the holiday and now is about every day.
These people who carry boxes and envelopes of all sizes to our porches or garage doors may be anonymous to you and even just unimportant conduits in your world, but they execute their jobs with a fierce dedication that often is lost in today’s world of remote customer service.
I know this because, one holiday season, I was one of them.
I was on a hiatus from the keyboard and wanted some extra income, so I answered an ad for “Holiday Helpers” at UPS. What I found was a nearly full-time job of transporting packages from truck to door in a structured and efficient manner that sometimes was physically challenging but also oddly rewarding.
Starting around Thanksgiving I would meet a UPS truck in a parking lot, hopping aboard and helping empty the cargo area that on some days was so crowded you couldn’t maneuver or find the correct package at the moment you wanted it.
My driver for most of the six weeks I worked was a dedicated and affable 25-year employee named Kevin who knew his business and, even though he had been on our route only for about a year, grasped nuances and habits that informed what I did.
“These people get a lot of boxes every day. I don’t know what they do with them all. Just stack them by the garage door,” he would tell me.
Here’s how it works: His hand-held scanner gave him a route for the day, with packages coded to delivery stops, at times even specifying front door or side door. The route wasn’t always logical, and the packages were supposed to be in quadrants of the truck, but that didn’t always happen. Did I mention moving around was difficult?
That Christmas I felt a little like Santa Claus, although I was dressed not in red from my head to my foot, but mostly in brown down to the my favorite Nike trail shoes that one Christmas season had walked on the Great Wall of China.
I don’t wear a Fitbit, but I calculated that I walked around 12 to 15 miles per shift, even when we drove up long, winding driveways. Mostly we worked suburban neighborhoods. And did I mention that in the middle of that December there was an 11-inch snowfall? Boots came out for a few days after, and navigating lawns and around holiday decorations became treacherous. Sometimes I stopped to set up a Santa that had toppled over.
Kevin would direct me where to go and what to do, typically stacking packages by the front door, ringing the doorbell and departing (company protocol). Sometimes a person was waiting with a “Merry Christmas.” Sometimes we hid boxes of toys so the kids wouldn’t spy them.
I might be carrying a flat-screen TV, a pre-boxed home meal, a rental formal dress or sometimes a heavy box from Ikea that would require both of us or a hand truck.
And every day I saw a piece of the beautiful relationship Kevin had with his customers. He knew their habits, and they appreciated him. Some left snacks by the front door. Some talked to him through their Ring cameras. One family gave him a hand-made holiday ornament.
One woman with several kids would give us hot coffee on a nearly daily late-afternoon stop, which was a thankful gift, because we seldom stopped, except maybe for 15 minutes by a construction site, so chosen because there would be a Port-o-let there. No, we didn’t even pause for that.
Weather aside, there was almost no negative experience except one day a guy came dashing along his driveway and wanted to know how old I was. I stupidly told him.
He sort of gave me a guffaw and said, “Well, congratulations for working for UPS.”
I knew he meant it snidely, but, oddly I didn’t take it that way.
I was proud to be a seasonal Santa Claus.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@registerbee.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
