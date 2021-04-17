STEVEN DOYLE: Spring racing at the Speedway shines in the sun

When Hamlin, a dominant driver on the track who started second, took the lead, it said 9:24. By 9:25 he was 2 seconds ahead. And 15 minutes later, he was parking and heading to his truck. At 10:15, while I was watching a commercial, officials called off the race.

Hamlin had led all 50 laps on Saturday night. He said it was wet next to the wall. Yes, he said that.

And he led an awful lot after the race started in the bright sunshine at 4 p.m. on Sunday, too, but unlike the past few races at Martinsville, no one took the lead and ran off with this one. There were several different leaders.

Michael Jordan’s car, No. 23, even led for about, oh, 23 laps.

But then there was a fiery crash and a red flag that parked the cars again. The race restarted with 104 laps to go, and the lights came back on.

One more fire-breathing collision had the cars moving all over the place. These drivers were backing up on the track and making so many H turns that they needed to have signal lights.

And with 47 laps to go, they went to the pits for the final stop before sprinting to the finish line on new tires and with full tanks of fuel.