STEVEN DOYLE: Spring racing at the Speedway shines in the sun

I hate to rain on Martin Truex Jr.’s parade. I hate worse to have typed that cliché.
But it’s a bad idea to schedule a night race in the spring. Especially in April.
Likely you’ve heard that ditty about April showers and May flowers.
Well circle the race cars, pilgrim. It’s a bad idea to race at night in the spring.
NASCAR had three races scheduled at the Martinsville Speedway a week ago. All at night.
They went 2 for 3 — rainouts. The Xfinity race on Friday and the Cup Series race on Saturday both finished on Sunday.
Just like at least the Cup race should have anyway.
Look, I get that the track looks beautiful at night, especially the aerials shots, and to passersby on Greensboro Road. I get the prime-time weekend races look good to the TV programming gods who are trying to separate from the Masters, baseball, NBA and every other thing.
And I agree that’s even more important with the pandemic limiting how many people could enter the gates (there were sure more on sunny Sunday than soggy Saturday).
But Sunday afternoon is prime time. That’s when God intended sports to be played, and that’s a sermon I’ll preach forever, no matter the sport.
Yet there we were on Saturday night as the rain fell steadily, the blow driers coiffed the track, and the drivers spent more time talking to TV interviewers about the inane — Denny Hamlin hates the March Madness theme “One Shining Moment” — than circling the Paperclip.
And on Saturday if they had started at, oh, 3 p.m., they would’ve had a chance to finish the race before the rain could throw up a caution and then a red flag.
There is no winner when the fans you are trying to reach have to rely more on DVR than mph or rpm to know who is winning, and the night scheduling for the Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 was a lot of pain for the fans.
By the time Johnny Bench, Rusty Wallace and somebody who won a contest told the drivers (remotely and drily) to start their engines, it was 8:55 p.m. EST.
As Hamlin saw, there were many shining moments. The lights reflected off the wet cars parked on pit row, bounced off the puddles being squeegeed out of the pits while the cars circled the track at the same speed of those up on the highway.
Jake Peavy — yes, the old baseball player — and his band, the Outsiders, played a mean Bluegrass-type national anthem, but even the Outsiders had the good sense to stay inside.
When Wallace waved the green flag, my clock said 9:23 p.m.
When Hamlin, a dominant driver on the track who started second, took the lead, it said 9:24. By 9:25 he was 2 seconds ahead. And 15 minutes later, he was parking and heading to his truck. At 10:15, while I was watching a commercial, officials called off the race.
Hamlin had led all 50 laps on Saturday night. He said it was wet next to the wall. Yes, he said that.
And he led an awful lot after the race started in the bright sunshine at 4 p.m. on Sunday, too, but unlike the past few races at Martinsville, no one took the lead and ran off with this one. There were several different leaders.
Michael Jordan’s car, No. 23, even led for about, oh, 23 laps.
But then there was a fiery crash and a red flag that parked the cars again. The race restarted with 104 laps to go, and the lights came back on.
One more fire-breathing collision had the cars moving all over the place. These drivers were backing up on the track and making so many H turns that they needed to have signal lights.
And with 47 laps to go, they went to the pits for the final stop before sprinting to the finish line on new tires and with full tanks of fuel.
The guy leading at that moment was Dave Blaney, but he drove over a hose in his pit that looked like he was tripping one of those strips that used to signal guys inside the filling station to come out and fill your tank, check your oil and clean your windshield — like they do for the race cars in the pits.
Hamlin, who had been passed by Blaney, went back to the front. He and two other guys who dominated recently here — Truex and Chase Elliott — and somehow Kyle Larson dipped and dashed and occasionally, yes, bumped and nudged each other until Hamlin, leading as he had when the rains came, finally was caught and passed by Toyota teammate Truex with 15 laps to go.
And Truex did like he had done last June, under the lights, with no fans in the stands, he drove off and left everyone.
With three laps to go, he was 2.5 seconds ahead, and the TV cameras focused on the battle for second.
Hamlin, who had led for 274 laps, wound up third, behind Elliott.
The race ultimately ended at about the time it was supposed to have started on Saturday, around 8 p.m. and the lights glowing.
And Truex had become the first driver this season to win two Cup races.
Too bad it took him two days to do it.
