STEVEN DOYLE: The dangers that face our young

Everyone has a personal story about facing the tragedy of COVID-19, some much more dramatic than others.

My first come-to-Jesus moment arrived stunningl in the early days of the virus, when my parents’ half-century-long next-door neighbor became the first person in my hometown to be taken down by the disease.

If the virus’ making a deadly visit next door to the two of the most fragile and beloved people in your life doesn’t open your eyes, then you are helplessly myopic.

Then a fraternity brother of mine, a college athletic star, spent nearly a week on a respirator to fight off the disease. I’ve seen people I knew as children succumb to the virus. It’s real and real deadly.

Well, there was another screaming alarm this past week when my daughter’s best friend was sent to a specialist because it was feared she might have myocarditis.

If you don’t know what that is, look it up. It’s an inflammation of the heart’s muscle that lingers after a bout of COVID-19. It’s a damaging aftereffect that can be particularly difficult for competitive athletes. There have been high school athletes hospitalized with myocarditis, and there was the sudden death of at least one college football player.