STEVEN DOYLE: We must embrace a COVID-19 vaccine — and all protections — from the heart

Then on a sunny Sunday not long after that my family went to the school where I eventually would enroll and stood in line in the room where my grandmother had PE and I someday would eat pimento cheese sandwiches with my chili.

Each of us was given a tiny paper cup with a square block of sugar in it. I never had seen a sugar cube, but I’d heard about them. There was a drop of something that looked pink on the sugar cube. And I guess that spoonful of sugar made the medicine go done squarely. I swallowed and chewed.

And with that process all across the country millions of children could avoid exposure to that most feared malady.

Eventually polio became a series of routine vaccinations for babies, and the disease was said to be eradicated worldwide by 1979.

But before Salk’s vaccine do you know what people did to fight the spread of this extremely contagious disease?

Public swimming pools were closed. People sat apart in gathering places, and those with the disease were isolated. I guess no one had thought about masks.

Today everyone should think about masks and vaccines. We won’t put COVID-19 on the eradication list until all of us are less selfish and think through our hearts and not some other parts of our bodies.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@registerbee.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.

