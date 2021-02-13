STEVEN DOYLE: Why that "B" in Black is capitalized

The AP admits the matter remains open for consideration. It provides a form where you can comment as it gathers information. The AP always is measured in its approach.

News organizations, like much of society, look for ways to make amends for sins of their past. Yesterday’s stupidity becomes today’s embarrassment and tomorrow’s ugly taint.

Much like we counsel our children to be kind, be tolerant, be sensitive and be considerate, we sometimes go the extra step in the opposite direction to ensure we rebound to the point where we should be.

When I first started in this business, at a small daily newspaper in the South, some of my coworkers one day took me into what they called the “morgue,” which was storage room filled with shelves containing stacks of every copy of the newspaper for many years.

Sadly, our scavenger hunt didn’t go even a decade into history to find offensive, vile and unbelievably callous terms for people of color that were used employed even in headlines, sometimes screaming about some bad thing this so-and-so (you can imagine) had done.