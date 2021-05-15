This was fuel for major concern

Two vehicles ahead of me was a guy in a huge pickup truck. When it was his turn, it seemed like he was at the tank forever. Perhaps he would be the one to use up all the gas.

Then went the man in the van ahead of me.

Then it was my turn, and of course, I got every last bit of gas the car could take.

What a relief to know I could go to work and the store, if needed. I could economize on trips.

Later that evening, at chore time, I felt guilty at how shaggy the lawn is looking (and downright bad in some areas). The lawnmower was out of gas. I put the gas tank in the car and headed to Larry’s.

His two pump nozzles were covered in plastic bags, too.

As I was paying for my soda, he was telling me how even people who had never been in there before had stopped by to get gas, until he was sold out by 4.

Just coincidentally, later that evening, I noticed the tissue box in the living room was empty. I went to the pantry to get another to replace it.

Dang! I was out of tissue boxes.