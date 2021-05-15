This was fuel for major concern

Saturday morning I awoke to a text message from Jeff Nunley. He warned me a gas pipeline had been hacked, and there was going to be a gas shortage.
I was out of state that day, boating with friends though, so not in top gear for investigating for a newspaper story – and pretty soon it was in the news anyway.
Apparently, I didn’t learn anything from the toilet paper shortage.
Tuesday afternoon my gas tank was nearly empty, and I started hearing the other folks in the office saying area gas stations were running out – and those that hadn’t had super long lines.
I had better hurry on up to Leatherwood Grocery, I thought. I'm loyal to my community, so usually save up my gas trips for there.
While I’m at the store I also indulge in my bad habit (as I joke to Larry): Larry McNeely keeps my favorite soda stocked, so I get one. I pet Miss Kitty, and chat with whatever neighbors are sitting around the wood stove.
By 2:45 I started hearing the gas stations in the northern part of the county were sold out.
I’d better get to Larry’s, I thought, and grabbed up my stuff and left the office around 3.
Seeing my nearly empty tank once I started the car, I thought perhaps I ought to fill up at the first available gas station rather than wait all the way until Leatherwood. What if my community store was out of gas and I got stuck at home in the country on an empty tank?
Market Square is down the road from the Bulletin, and from the road I didn’t see either bags over nozzles or long lines. I turned in to join the other few cars.
We all slowly circled the gas pumps like sharks circling prey. There were indeed little plastic bags tied around the nozzles, the same color as the nozzles, which is why we had not seen them from afar.
At Circle K on Church Street in Martinsville I saw plenty of lines. That means there’s gas, I reckoned, but I had to circle the gas station, in and out of the roads and parking lot, a couple of times before I could get into a line. Cars were four to six deep, making it difficult to drive around.
There were police and sheriff's office vehicles, which impressed upon me the gravity of the situation: I thought they were there to keep order, until I realized they were waiting in the lines to get gas like everyone else.
Those folks who have the gas tank place on the passenger side of the car definitely had an advantage over the rest of us. While most cars were in long lines facing the store, two pumps had only one or two cars each aligned facing the road.
While in line, the relief gave way to panic. Three vehicles ahead of me, after a man finished filling his truck, he filled several containers. What if he used up all the gas?
Two vehicles ahead of me was a guy in a huge pickup truck. When it was his turn, it seemed like he was at the tank forever. Perhaps he would be the one to use up all the gas.
Then went the man in the van ahead of me.
Then it was my turn, and of course, I got every last bit of gas the car could take.
What a relief to know I could go to work and the store, if needed. I could economize on trips.
Later that evening, at chore time, I felt guilty at how shaggy the lawn is looking (and downright bad in some areas). The lawnmower was out of gas. I put the gas tank in the car and headed to Larry’s.
His two pump nozzles were covered in plastic bags, too.
As I was paying for my soda, he was telling me how even people who had never been in there before had stopped by to get gas, until he was sold out by 4.
Just coincidentally, later that evening, I noticed the tissue box in the living room was empty. I went to the pantry to get another to replace it.
Dang! I was out of tissue boxes.
That was surprising. At the start of the pandemic, I couldn’t get any toilet paper, and tissues normally were gone, too. By the time they started selling tissues again, the stores limited them to two at a time. So, naturally, I got two boxes of tissue every time I went to the store.
On the day I finally used up the last of my pandemic tissue boxes, we have a whole new panic-buying shortage problem.
Only there’s no substitute for the gas that fuels the car.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801 ext. 243.