We are going to do a little bragging

One of the fixations of my youth was a retired baseball player who butchered the English language in ways that would make a linguist jump off a bridge and parents forcefully remind children not to mimic him.
But Dizzy Dean, phenom pitcher of the 1930s for (mostly) the St. Louis Cardinals, was a country boy from Arkansas who found the broadcast booth after his career ended. His arm wore out at age 31, but his tongue was just getting started.
Teachers weren’t happy about what Dizzy had to say, but, by golly, when he told us what we had “seen on our screen,” that somebody had “slud into third base,” he warmed our hearts if not expanded our grammatical gravitas.
Diz had risen to be the play-by-play broadcaster on the "CBS Baseball Game of the Week" (for years the ONLY game of the week) on Saturday afternoons, which is where he and I had a meeting of the minds (we also met in person, but that’s a story for another day).
And that is where I heard Ol’ Diz utter a philosophical expression (he wouldn’t know what that meant) that I’ve long embraced, oft-quoted and recommended to any family member or colleague who was dang proud of something he or she had accomplished.
Said Diz: “If you can do it and say so, it ain’t braggin’.”
I can’t swear that Dizzy invented that dandy, but in the dictionary of my brain he did. And I use it today to reinforce some things that have made me dang proud.
You may have read a few weeks ago that my colleagues who deliver your news each day were honored for their professional work by the Virginia Press Association. There were 11 awards in all, and five of them garnered first place, mostly for how we presented to you the stories of you, your neighbors and your communities.
We don’t put a whole lot of stock in how much respect our journalism receives — except the Pulitzers and their ilk — because the respect we really want to win is from people like you, readers and customers who invest in our journalism and our community and the need to have one inform about the other.
That’s our mission every day, you know? To assemble the most truthful news we can and deliver it to you, either by tossing a bound and printed set of pages on your driveway, emailing you a facsimile of that or sending you through social media, newsletter and text alert the headlines that make the most difference or bring a little joy.
We realize we are imperfect and can be judged sometimes by our lowest common denominator, on the infrequent days we have to correct a fact or when a typo slithers through the sieve designed to catch it. You mark those against our excellence, I know, and that’s fair. We don’t like making mistakes, and you don’t deserve to receive them.
The key word here is “you.” Without you, there would be no “us.” And, frankly, with no “us,” there would be much less of a cohesive community. Who else is going to enlighten you and cast a spotlight on stories that need to be addressed?
Without us, what in the world would you know about reversion? That question has a pretty simple answer. Without us, who would aggregate viewpoints to underscore issues and individuals who deserve your discussion? Without us, look at how much less you would know about so many subjects.
About a year ago we started a major push to get more of you to sign up to be digital subscribers, and, by golly, many of you have. The good news is that you don’t have to live within our delivery area to get the news, and we make it pretty darned inexpensive to do so.
Right now, you can sign up for $5 for 5 months for a full digital subscription. That’s a pretty fair country deal, as Dizzy might say. And, come to think about it, he would agree that was a price worth bragging about.
After all, you get to support journalism, and we get to support you. Yes, we do it together, and I’m saying so.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@registerbee.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.