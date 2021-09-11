When one tragedy defeats another

If you read my words with any consistency, you know our war against this virus and the weapons we don’t always deploy are causes that inspire and enrage me. I worry about the potential for the unvaccinated and the selfishly unwashed to spread the germs, particularly with delta hitching a ride on humans as it were fleas and we were dogs between baths.

Even though we might have had our shots and might get a little sick, we also can pass along this deadly variant to someone who is more vulnerable.

My cousin Evelyn – a talented an inspirational woman who retired from decades of teaching – was getting older, and her health was not the best. She had ongoing issues, and the vaccine could protect her only so much. You’ve doubtless heard of such cases.

So someone with the bug transmitted it to her. She grew sick quickly. She went into the hospital, and before many of us even knew she was there, she was gone.

I saw her in May, and she hugged me so very tightly, as she always seemed to do. My love and respect for her are immense. We shared small notes last year when her younger son died of cancer. Her passing hurts my heart to tears.

And, yes, she died on the same day as a namesake, which would be a just little odd if not for this.