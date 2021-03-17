BYRON YORK: Biden's migrant blackout

Is there something missing from press coverage of the thousands of unaccompanied children who have illegally crossed the U.S. border from Mexico and are now in the custody of the Biden administration? Yes, there is something missing -- pictures.

Descriptions of the conditions in which the children are being held indicate a worsening situation. "Hundreds of immigrant children and teenagers have been detained at a Border Patrol tent facility in packed conditions, with some sleeping on the floor because there aren't enough mats," The Associated Press reported recently from Donna, Texas, citing nonprofit lawyers who had interviewed the children but had not been allowed to inspect the facility.

Some of the young people had been held for more than a week -- that's against the law -- and had not been allowed to phone parents or relatives. "Despite concerns about coronavirus," the AP continued, "the children are kept so closely together that they can touch the person next to them, the lawyers said. Some have had to wait five days or more to shower, and there isn't always soap available, just shampoo, according to the lawyers."

Another report, in The Washington Post, said that "there have been more than 3,500 unaccompanied teens and children stranded in steel-and-concrete detention cells designed for adults, waiting for shelter beds to open up."